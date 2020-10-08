Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi Rs 399 postpaid plans compared: Which is better?

Today we are comparing the Rs 399 postpaid plans offered by Jio, Airtel and Vi, that come with complementary OTT subscriptions and other benefits. (Express Photo)

Amid the pandemic-induced restrictions and the upcoming festive season, it is imperative to enjoy seamless online entertainment content. Following this demand of the customers, telecom giants have brought interesting post-paid plans to provide exciting offers on various OTT apps along with various generic features. Today we are comparing the Rs 399 postpaid plans offered by Jio, Airtel and Vi, that come with complementary OTT subscriptions and other benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 postpaid plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 provides customers with 75GB of total data with truly unlimited voice calling benefits along with no off-net limitations and unlimited SMSes. This plan comes bundled with complimentary subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP along with access to all of the company’s own online apps.

Users also get the facility of 200GB data roll-over with unlimited validity. Besides that, Wi-Fi calling is also available in India and International roaming priced at Re 1/minute with inflight mobility services.

Jio also offers non-Jio customers a ‘carry-forward your credit limit’, which allows them to carry forward their existing credit limit without paying single rupee while joining Jio postpaid in just 3 days. This can be enabled by sending ‘Hi’ on 88-501-88-501 from your WhatsApp account of the postpaid number you want to port. Thereafter, you need to upload the previous operator’s postpaid bill and then walking into a Jio store or calling for a home-delivery of Jio postpaid sim after 24 hours.

Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan

Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan comes bundled with 40GB of high-speed data along with unlimited voice benefit and 100 SMSes per day. The plan also promises to offer an annual subscription of Airtel Xstream app along with Wynk music and Shaw Academy. Besides that, it does not provide any free-of-cost subscription to other OTT platforms. While it also offers 200GB data rollover with 6 months of validity.

Vi Rs 399 postpaid plan

Similar to Airtel’s Rs 399 postpaid plan, Vi’s Rs 399 plan also offers customers 40GB of total data along with unlimited calling benefits and a chargeable SMS facility. It neither provides any subscription to entertainment streaming platforms nor extends any family benefit features to its users. With 200GB data roll-over at 6 months validity, it does not provide Wi-fi calling and inflight mobility services.

