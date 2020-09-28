scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 28, 2020
MUST READ

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: List of prepaid plans with free OTT services

Here is a list of all the prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Jio and Vi, which come bundled with complementary OTT services.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | September 28, 2020 5:42:39 pm
Airtel, Vi, Reliance Jio, Airtel free OTT services, Vi free OTT services, Reliance Jio free OTT services, Airtel Disney+ Hotstar, Vi Disney+ Hotstar, Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Zee5, Vi Zee5, Reliance Jio Zee5, Airtel Amazon Prime Video, Vi Amazon Prime Video, Reliance Jio Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Netflix, Vi Netflix, Reliance Jio NetflixList of best prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vi to come with free OTT subscription services. (Express Photo)

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi are the top three telecom service providers in the country. All of these provide prepaid recharges with similar benefits and at similar prices. To differentiate between their plans and look attractive to customers they offer complimentary subscriptions to OTT services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more. Today we are going to take a look at all the prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Jio and Vi, which come bundled with complementary OTT services.

Reliance Jio

With all of its prepaid plans, Reliance Jio offers its customers a complimentary subscription to its own online suite of apps including JioTV. Apart from this, the company along with its Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598, Rs 777 and Rs 2,599 plans come bundled with a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP for a year. Apart from this, Rs 612, Rs 1,004, 1,206 and Rs 1,208 add-on packs are also bundled with a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Customers can watch daily IPL matches on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription will get activated on the mobile number within 10 minutes of the user getting the recharge done.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Airtel

All prepaid plans the company has to offer come bundled with the company’s own Xstream streaming service and Wynk Music service.

Its Rs 401, Rs 448, Rs 599 and Rs 2,698 plan come bundled with a year’s worth of complimentary subscription for Disney+ Hotstar. Whereas, the Rs 349 plan comes with a 28-day complimentary subscription to Amazon Prime Video and the Rs 289 plan comes with a 28-day complimentary subscription to Zee5.

Airtel outperforms Vi and Jio in video experience, download speed and others: OpenSignal report

Vi

All of the prepaid recharges come with a complimentary subscription to Vi Movies and TV app. Apart from this, it provides its customers recharging with Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2,595 plans, with a complimentary subscription to Zee5 for a year. Customers can activate the subscription from the Vi Movies and TV app.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

transfer email data, gmail, yahoo mail, hotmail, transfer to gmail, switch to gmail
Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, and other G-Suite services suffer global outage

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement