Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: List of prepaid plans with free OTT services

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi are the top three telecom service providers in the country. All of these provide prepaid recharges with similar benefits and at similar prices. To differentiate between their plans and look attractive to customers they offer complimentary subscriptions to OTT services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more. Today we are going to take a look at all the prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Jio and Vi, which come bundled with complementary OTT services.

Reliance Jio

With all of its prepaid plans, Reliance Jio offers its customers a complimentary subscription to its own online suite of apps including JioTV. Apart from this, the company along with its Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598, Rs 777 and Rs 2,599 plans come bundled with a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP for a year. Apart from this, Rs 612, Rs 1,004, 1,206 and Rs 1,208 add-on packs are also bundled with a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Customers can watch daily IPL matches on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription will get activated on the mobile number within 10 minutes of the user getting the recharge done.

Airtel

All prepaid plans the company has to offer come bundled with the company’s own Xstream streaming service and Wynk Music service.

Its Rs 401, Rs 448, Rs 599 and Rs 2,698 plan come bundled with a year’s worth of complimentary subscription for Disney+ Hotstar. Whereas, the Rs 349 plan comes with a 28-day complimentary subscription to Amazon Prime Video and the Rs 289 plan comes with a 28-day complimentary subscription to Zee5.

Vi

All of the prepaid recharges come with a complimentary subscription to Vi Movies and TV app. Apart from this, it provides its customers recharging with Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2,595 plans, with a complimentary subscription to Zee5 for a year. Customers can activate the subscription from the Vi Movies and TV app.

