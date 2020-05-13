Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, Airtel new prepaid plans: List of all new recharge packs

Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, Airtel new prepaid plans: Detailed list of all new recharge plans (Express photo) Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, Airtel new prepaid plans: Detailed list of all new recharge plans (Express photo)

Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, Airtel new prepaid plans: India is under lockdown for over two months now and that has left us all to depend a lot on our smartphones and laptops. And of course the internet. Staying at home it’s hard to imagine life without data and to offer better benefits and seamless experience to users major telecom operators such as Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have launched some new plans amid the lockdown to let users work better and stay connected with the loved ones.

Last week Reliance Jio and Airtel launched new recharge plans for prepaid users. While Jio introduced long term plans for people working from home, Airtel brings some cheaper plans. Additionally, Vodafone also launched new short term prepaid recharge plans a few weeks ago.

Today we list out all the new recharge plans that Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and Airtel have launched. Check out the list below.

Reliance Jio new prepaid plans

Jio ‘work from home’ plan at Rs 2,399

Reliance Jio’s ‘work from home’ plan is priced at Rs 2,399. This is a yearly plan and offers 2GB of daily data along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, 12,000 FUP minutes of Non-Jio voice calling, and 100 daily SMSes. This one comes with a validity period of 336 days just as its existing Rs 2,121 annual plan. This plan also brings services support for all Jio apps. The plan is available across the country.

Here are the best Reliance Jio plans for you to get this month

Airtel launched three new prepaid plans last week. (Express photo) Airtel launched three new prepaid plans last week. (Express photo)

Airtel new prepaid plans

Airtel Rs 99 prepaid plan

Bharti Airtel recently added three new prepaid plans in the country for people who use the internet a lot. The cheapest of the three is the Rs 99 prepaid plan that offers 1GB data, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS. This comes with 18 days validity and includes benefits like Zee5, Wynk Music and Airtel XStream subscription. This one is available only in select circles. Read here for more details.

Airtel Rs 129 prepaid plan

The second plan that Airtel launched is worth Rs 129. The plan is for prepaid users and offers unlimited calls to any network, 1GB data, 300SMS, and Zee5, Wynk Music and Airtel XStream subscription for a period of 24 days. This plan is also available only in select circles. Read here for more details.

Here are the best Airtel plans for you to get this month

Airtel Rs199 prepaid plan

Third and the last prepaid plan recently launched by Airtel is worth Rs 199. Under this plan consumers get 1GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls to all networks, Zee5, Wynk Music and Airtel XStream subscription for a validity period of 24 days. This plan is also limited to select circles. Here are the details.

Vodafone-Idea launched five new prepaid plans last month. (Express photo) Vodafone-Idea launched five new prepaid plans last month. (Express photo)

Vodafone new prepaid plans

Vodafone Rs 249 prepaid plan

This Vodafone prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for a period of 28 days. The plan also offers free Idea TV or Vodafone Play subscription and ZEE5 subscription which is actually priced at Rs 999. This is a part of Vodafone Idea’s Double Data offer, meaning you will get a total of 3GB data per day. But the double data offer is limited for some days only.

Vodafone Rs 399 prepaid plan

Under this plan, Vodafone prepaid users get 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for a period of 56 days. It also offers free Idea TV or Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscription. This one is limited to a few circles only and is not under Double data offer.

List of the best Vodafone prepaid plans are here

Vodafone Rs 499 prepaid plan

This recently launched Vodafone plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 70 days. This one also offers free Idea TV or Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscription.

Vodafone Rs 555 prepaid plan

This Vodafone plan also offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 70 days. The plan also offers free Idea TV or Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscription.

Vodafone Rs 599 prepaid plan

Similar to all the aforementioned Vodafone prepaid plans this one also provides 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day but for a validity period of 84 days. The plan also offers free Idea TV or Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscription.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd