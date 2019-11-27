Reliance Jio stops offering its Jio Fiber Preview offer to new users

Reliance Jio has stopped providing its Jio Fiber Preview offer to new users. The Jio Fiber Preview plan was launched ahead of the commercial debut of Jio Fiber for early adopters to experience the service free of charge. It was made available via a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500 or Rs 4,500, depending on the router the user selected.

At the time of Jio Fiber launch, the company stated that it will be migrating all of its existing subscribers using its Jio Fiber Preview plan to its paid plans. However, it is yet to do so. Jio is no more offering the Jio Fiber Preview plan on its website.

When indianexpress.com talked to a few Jio subscribers, they said that they haven’t received any intimation from Jio for changing their plans and are still being provided free internet under the preview offer.

Under the Jio Fiber Preview plan, consumers 100Mbps of high speed data along with a fair usage policy (FUP) limit of 1.1TB.

Jio Fiber under its broadband service is offering customers six packages to choose from ranging from Rs 699 to Rs 8,499. The company also provides consumers with long term plans ranging three months to a year of service, under which it provides consumers with select free benefits.

Under its new Platinum and Titanium plans, Jio is providing its customers free access to its VR platform, access to its First-Day First-Show movies service and access to special sports content.