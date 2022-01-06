Reliance Jio brings back Rs 499 prepaid plan, extends Happy New Year offer

A lot of plans offered by Reliance Jio and other major telecom operators saw prices hike a few weeks ago and that has led to some popular plans being discontinued or be offered with new reduced benefits.

Today Reliance Jio has announced that the popular Rs 499 plan will now be reintroduced along with new benefits like 2GB daily data and access to Disney+ Hotstar. Here are all the details about the Rs 499 prepaid plan.

Jio Rs 499 prepaid plan: Benefits and validity

The Rs 499 plan now offers 2GB daily data, and post the limit, users will be able to use reduced data speeds of 64kbps. The plan will now be valid for a period of 28 days and will offer unlimited Jio to Jio and Jio to non-Jio voice calling along with 100 SMS per day and Jio Prime membership.

The Rs 499 plan also comes with a bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscription that gives you one year of access to the platform with no added cost. Other benefits include access to Jio apps like JioCinemaa, and JioTV.

Jio extends Happy New Year offer

Reliance Jio also announced that the operator is increasing the duration for the new Happy New Year offer on the annual Rs 2,545 plan. While the offer previously was available only till January 2, it is now valid up to January 7 this year and users recharging by that date will be able to get the extra benefits.

The Rs 2,545 plan is an annual plan that offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB daily data for a period of 336 days. However, with the new Happy New Year offer, the plan now offers 29 days of extra validity, making it effective for a full 365 days instead of the usual 336 days.