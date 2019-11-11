Reliance Jio Rs 149 revised prepaid plan: Comparison with Airtel and Vodafone plans

Reliance Jio has announced revision for its Rs 149 plan, which now comes with complimentary IUC minutes or calling to non-Jio numbers. Jio had earlier announced that it would start charging customers for calling to non-Jio numbers because of the high IUC or Interconnect usage charges, it was being forced to pay given its customers were making maximum calling to outside network. IUC rates in India currently stand at 6 paise per minute.

The Rs 149 plan will now come with 300 non-Jio calling minutes. But the validity of the plan has been reduced as well to 24 days, instead of the standard 28 days one sees on prepaid plans. Reliance Jio offers its customers unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 300 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls, 1.5GB of daily 4G data and 100 daily SMS under the Rs 149 plan. This also includes a complimentary subscription to Jio’s premium apps. We compare it with other plans from Airtel and Vodafone, which are in a similar price range.

Airtel Rs 129, Rs 169 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel has a Rs 129 plan available in Delhi NCR with a validity of 28 days. It comes with 2GB data in total. Airtel’s plan has unlimited calls and there are no separate IUC calls. It also comes with 300 Local + STD SMS for customers. Other benefits include access to the Airtel Xstream App, which also has live TV channels and movies, and TV shows. The prepaid plan also brings access to Wynk Music with free music downloads.

Airtel also has a Rs 169 plan with a better deal of 1GB data per day. Once again all calls are unlimited and there is no IUC charge as such. The validity is longer at 28 days, but SMS is limited to 100 per day. The plan also includes benefits such as access to Airtel Xstream app and Wynk music. Compared to Jio’s Rs 149 plan, the Rs 169 plan has four days of extra validity, but the data is limited to 1GB per day, while Jio is offering 1.5 daily data.

Vodafone Rs 129, Rs 139, 149 and Rs 169 prepaid plans

Vodafone has a lot of plans in a similar price range of under Rs 170, though not all the plans show in all the circles. The Vodafone Rs 129 plan has a validity of 28 days and comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 300 SMS within India. It also comes with 2GB 4G/3G.

Vodafone’s Rs 139 plan has a benefit of 3GB data in total for 28 days with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. It also includes 300 SMS in India. The Vodafone Rs 149 plan was visible for Delhi/NCR circle and it comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 1GB of data per day along with 100 SMS per day. But the validity is 21 days and it also includes access to the Vodafone PLAY App which has free live tv and movies.

Vodafone’s Rs 169 plan has 1GB data per day with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day. The validity is longer at 28 days. This also includes access to the Vodafone PLAY app.