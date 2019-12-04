Reliance Jio reveals new prepaid tariffs: Live from December 6, full list

Reliance Jio is also offering, users with affordable plans including a Rs 129, Rs 329, Rs 1,299 plans. Reliance Jio is also offering, users with affordable plans including a Rs 129, Rs 329, Rs 1,299 plans.

Reliance Jio has revealed a number of new tariff plans for its prepaid users. The new plans will go live on December 6 and will be replacing all of the company’s older tariff plans. Users can avail all of these new plans from existing touchpoints.

The new ‘All-in-One’ plans, which come with 1.5GB of daily data. These ‘All-in-One’ plans include the Rs 199 plan, which comes with a validity of 28 days, unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 1,000 minutes of non-Jio calls. The Rs 399 plan comes with 56 days worth of validity, with unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 2,000 minutes of non-Jio calls. The Rs 555 plan comes with a validity of 84 days, it packs unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 3,000 minutes of non-Jio calls. Lastly, the Rs 2,199 plan offers users a validity of 365 days with unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 12,000 minutes of non-Jio calls.

Other plans include Rs 249 plan which offers users 2GB of daily data and 1,000 minutes of non-Jio calls for 28 days, Rs 349 plan which offers users 3GB of daily data and 1,000 non-Jio minutes for 28 days, Rs 444 plan, which offers 2GB of daily data along with 2,000 non-Jio minutes for 56 days. The Rs 599 plan comes with 2GB of daily data and 3,000 minutes for non-Jio calling for 84 days.

The company is also offering, users with affordable plans including a Rs 129 plan, which provides 2GB of data and 1,000 non-Jio minutes for 28 days, Rs 329 plan offers 6GB of data along with 3,000 non-Jio calling minutes for 84 days, and Rs 1,299 plan which consists of 24GB of data along with 12,000 minutes for 365 days.

Apart from these benefits, users will get 100 daily complimentary SMSes too.

To get these packs, users should have a Jio Prime subscription, which will also make them eligible to access the app suite of the company. The Jio app suite includes JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioNews, JioSecurity, Jio Cloud and more.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd