Reliance Jio recharge plans July 2020: List of all Jio prepaid packs with validity, benefits and offers

Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans 2020: Reliance Jio is one of the top three telecom service providers in India, including Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The company back at the time of its launch in 2016 revolutionised the telecom industry by providing affordable data packs. Since then all of the major telecom service providers have lowered the data prices heavily.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans start at Rs 98 and go up to Rs 4,999. All of these plans come with data, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, IUC minutes, free SMSes and access to Jio online services like Jio TV and JioSaavn. Here we will be taking a look at all prepaid plans Reliance Jio offers its customers.

Reliance Jio Plans 2020: List of Jio Prepaid Plans, Offers, Price, Data, & Validity

Jio Prepaid Recharge Plan Data Benefit Validity Jio to Jio calls Jio-to non-Jio calls SMS Rs 98 2GB 28 Days Unlimited IUC 6 paise/min 300 Rs 129 2GB 28 Days Unlimited 1000 min 300 Rs 149 1GB per Day 24 Days Unlimited 300 min 100/Day Rs 199 1.5GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 1000 min 100/Day Rs 249 2GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 1000 min 100/Day Rs 329 6GB 84 Days Unlimited 3000 min 100/Day Rs 349 3GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 1000 min 100/Day Rs 399 1.5GB per Day 56 Days Unlimited 2000 min 100/Day Rs 444 2GB per Day 56 Days Unlimited 2000 min 100/Day Rs 555 1.5GB per Day 84 Days Unlimited 3000 min 100/Day Rs 599 2GB per Day 84 Days Unlimited 3000 min 100/Day Rs 1299 24GB 336 Days Unlimited 12,000 min 100/Day Rs 2121 1.5GB per Day 336 Days Unlimited 12,000 min 100/Day Rs 4999 350GB 360 Days Unlimited 12,000 min 100/Day

Reliance Jio Rs 98 Recharge Plan

Under its Rs 98 prepaid recharge pack Jio offers 2GB data with a validity of 28 days. The pack also includes unlimited calling but charges users IUC fee of 6 paise per minute for calls made to networks other than Jio. The pack also includes 300 SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 129 Recharge Plan

With its Rs 129 prepaid recharge pack, Jio offers customers 2GB data. The pack also offers unlimited on-net (Jio to Jio) calling, off-net (Jio to non-Jio) FUP of 1000 minutes, 300 SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 Recharge Plan

Reliance Jio under its Rs 149 plan offers customers 1GB data per day. It also comes with unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 300 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. It comes with a validity of 24 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 199 Recharge Plan

Under its Rs 199 plan, Jio offers 1.5GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. This plan also comes with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling benefits and a complimentary subscription to the company’s own online apps. It also comes with 1000 minutes for non-Jio calls and 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 Recharge Plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 249 plan offers customers 2GB of daily data along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 1000 no-Jio calling minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 329 Recharge Plan

Under its Rs 329 plan, Jio offers customers 6GB of total data for 84 days. It comes with unlimited on-net calling, 3000 off-net FUP minutes and 1000 SMS. It also includes a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Recharge Plan

Under the Rs 349 plan, Jio offers 3GB of daily high-speed data along with unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 1000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Recharge Plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling, off-net FUP of 2000 minutes, 100 daily complimentary SMSes and access to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 444 Recharge Plan

Under the Rs 444 plan, the company offers 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling, 2000 non-Jio calling minutes, 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. This plan is valid for 56 days since recharge.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 Recharge Plan

The Rs 555 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB daily high-speed data with a validity of 84 days. The pack also offers unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling minutes, 3000 FUP minutes, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to all of Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 Recharge Plan

Reliance Jio offers 2GB data per day for a period of 84 days under its Rs 599 plan. Apart from this, the plan includes unlimited on-net calling, 3000 FUP minutes, 100 daily SMSes and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 1299 Recharge Plan

This long-term prepaid plan offers 24GB data for a period of 336 days at Rs 1,299. The plan also comes with unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 12,000 minutes, 3600 SMSes and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 2121 Recharge Plan

Under its Rs 2,121, Reliance Jio offers 1.5GB data per day for a period of 336 days. It also offers off-net FUP of 12,000 minutes along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 100 daily SMSes and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 4999 Recharge Plan

Under the Rs 4,999 plan, Reliance Jio offers customers 350GB of data, unlimited on-net calls, 12,000 minutes of off-net calls, 100 daily SMS and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. It comes with a validity of 360 days.

Apart from all of these plans, Reliance Jio offers consumers data vouchers, which act as data boosters when you finish your daily data limit. For Rs 11, Jio offers 800MB data and 75 off-net calling minutes; for Rs 21, Jio offers 2GB data and 200 off-net calling minutes; for Rs 51, Jio offers 6GB data and 500 off-net calling minutes; for Rs 101, Jio offers 12GB data and 1000 off-net calling minutes. All of these vouchers have the validity equal to the existing plan.

