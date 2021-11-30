Reliance Jio price hike: Last day for prepaid users to recharge at old prices

Reliance Jio, one of India’s three major telecom providers, also announced the hiked prices of its prepaid plans following a similar move by Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The new prices come into effect from December 1, which is tomorrow.

This leaves Jio users with just today if they want to save some money by recharging with the old prices still in effect. Users can save anywhere between Rs 16 and Rs 480 by recharging today.

Reliance Jio: How much do the new prepaid plans cost?

Jio’s Rs 75 JioPhone plan now costs Rs 91, going up by Rs 16. Meanwhile, the Rs 129 unlimited calling+data plan now costs Rs 155. The Rs 149 prepaid plan now costs Rs 179, and the Rs 199 prepaid plan costs Rs 239. The price for the Rs 249 prepaid plan has also gone up and it now costs Rs 299.

Jio’s old prepaid plans and what they will cost now along with data benefits. (Image Source: Reliance Jio) Jio’s old prepaid plans and what they will cost now along with data benefits. (Image Source: Reliance Jio)

Coming to the longer validity plans, the Rs 399 plan now costs Rs 479 and offers 1.5GB per day. The Rs 444 plan now costs Rs 533 and offers 2GB per day. The 84-daay validity plans that cost Rs 329, Rs 555 and Rs 599 now cost Rs 395, Rs 666 and Rs 719, offering 6GB data (total), 1.5GB data per day and 2GB data per day respectively.

Jio’s two unlimited calling annual plans also get a price hike. Users will be paying Rs 1559 for the Rs 1299 plan post December 1 for 24GB data (total). Meanwhile, the Rs 2,399 plan now costs Rs 2879 and offers 2GB data per day.

Data Booster plans now cost Rs 61 instead of Rs 51 for 6GB, Rs 121 instead of Rs 101 for 12GB and Rs 301 instead of Rs 251 for 50GB. While the Rs 61 and Rs 121 plans have unlimited validity until your current main plan expires, the Rs 301 plan will be valid for 30 days.