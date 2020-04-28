Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans 2020: List of all Jio prepaid packs with offers, data, validity

List of Jio Prepaid Plans with Offers, Price, Data, & Validity List of Jio Prepaid Plans with Offers, Price, Data, & Validity

Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans 2020: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited is an Indian telecommunication company and subsidiary of Reliance Industries. Jio is known to have revolutionised the telecom industry after its launch in 2016 when it started to offer 4G data packs and plans with unlimited calling facility. In August 2019, at the 42nd Reliance India Limited Annual General Meeting, Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio has now over 340 million subscribers.

The telecom company operates a national LTE network with coverage across all 22 telecom circles. Even though Jio used to have the most affordable prepaid 4G recharge plans, it started to apply subscribers Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) of 6 paise per minute in October last year for calls made to non-Jio numbers.

Towards the end of the year 2019, it revised its plans and launched new All-in-One plans that come with FUP over unlimited calling to other networks. We are listing down all the popular prepaid recharge plans offered by Reliance Jio along with their validity, benefits, and pricing.

In April 2020, Facebook purchased a 9.9 per cent stake in Reliance Industries’ digital business unit Jio Platforms bringing one of the world’s largest Internet companies on the table with India’s largest telecom player. The $5.7-billion deal values Reliance’s digital operations at around $66 billion. It accelerates the launch of its JioMart commerce business.

Jio Prepaid Recharge Plan Data Benefit Validity Jio to Jio calls Jio-to non-Jio calls SMS Rs 98 2GB 28 Days Unlimited IUC 6 paise/min 300 Rs 129 2GB 28 Days Unlimited 1000 min 300 Rs 149 1GB per Day 24 Days Unlimited 300 min 100/Day Rs 199 1.5GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 1000 min 100/Day Rs 249 2GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 1000 min 100/Day Rs 329 6GB 84 Days Unlimited 3000 min 100/Day Rs 349 3GB per Day 28 Days Unlimited 1000 min 100/Day Rs 399 1.5Gb per Day 56 Days Unlimited 2000 min 100/Day Rs 444 2GB per Day 56 Days Unlimited 2000 min 100/Day Rs 555 1.5GB per Day 84 Days Unlimited 3000 min 100/Day Rs 599 2GB per Day 84 Days Unlimited 3000 min 100/Day Rs 1299 24GB 336 Days Unlimited 12,000 min 100/Day Rs 2121 1.5GB per Day 336 Days Unlimited 12,000 min 100/Day Rs 4999 350GB 360 Days Unlimited 12,000 min 100/Day

Reliance Jio Rs 98 Recharge Plan (old plan)

Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 prepaid recharge pack is active for the customers. It offers 2GB data with a validity of 28 days. The pack also includes unlimited calling but charges users IUC fee of 6 paise per minute for calls made to networks other than Jio. The pack also includes 300 SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 129 Recharge Plan (affordable)

Reliance Jio Rs 129 prepaid recharge pack is an affordable pack that offers 2GB data with 28 days of validity. The pack also offers unlimited on-net (Jio to Jio) calling, off-net (Jio to non-Jio) FUP of 1000 minutes, 300 SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 Recharge Plan (1GB/day)

This plan is for those who want daily data benefits. For Rs 149, this prepaid plan offers 1GB data per day for a period of 24 days. It also comes with unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 300 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 199 Recharge Plan (1.5GB/day)

Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.5GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. Just like the other packs, this plan also comes with unlimited on-net calling and complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps for the validity period. The Rs 199 pack also offers off-net FUP of 1000 minutes and 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 Recharge Plan (2GB/day)

This plan is basically like the previous daily data pack with the only difference being the offered daily data. For Rs 249, this prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB data per day for a period of 28 days along with unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 1000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 329 Recharge Plan (affordable)

This affordable plan from Reliance Jio offers unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 3000 minutes, and 1000 SMS with a validity of 84 days. The prepaid pack comes with 6GB data and also offers with complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Recharge Plan (3GB/day)

This plan is for those who want more daily data. For Rs 349, this prepaid plan offers 3GB data per day for a period of 28 days. The pack also comes with unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 1000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Recharge Plan (1.5GB/day)

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day for a period of 56 days, which amounts to a total of 84GB of data benefit. The pack comes with unlimited on-net calling, an increased off-net FUP of 2000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 444 Recharge Plan (2GB/day)

For Rs 444, Reliance Jio offers 2GB data per day, unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 2000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The validity period of this recharge plan is limited to 56 days that means the total data offered by this pack is equal to 112 GB.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 Recharge Plan (1.5GB/day)

Reliance Jio’s Rs 555 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data with a validity of 84 days, thus amounting to total of 128 GB of 4G data. The pack also offers unlimited on-net calling, an even higher off-net FUP of 3000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 Recharge Plan (2GB/day)

This prepaid recharge pack from Reliance Jio offers 2GB data per day for a period of 84 days that amount to a total of 168GB data. For Rs 599, the prepaid plan also includes unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 3000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 1299 Recharge Plan (affordable)

This is yet another affordable pack from Reliance Jio. This long-term prepaid plan offers 24GB data for a period of 336 days. The plan also comes with unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 12,000 minutes, 3600 SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 2121 Recharge Plan (1.5GB/day)

For Rs 2,121, Reliance Jio offers 1.5GB data per day for a period of 336 days amounting to a total of 504GB data. The prepaid plan offers off-net FUP of 12,000 minutes along with unlimited on-net calls, 100 daily SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 4999 Recharge Plan (long validity)

Reliance Jio also has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 4,999 that comes with 360 days of validity. The pack includes 350GB data, which does not even accumulate to 1GB data per day. The pack also offers unlimited on-net calls, 12,000 minutes of off-net calls, 100 daily SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers

Apart from its All-in-One plans, Reliance Jio also offers data vouchers that work as data boosters after you consume your daily data limit or the total data offered by your base pack. Currently, these data vouchers are offering double data benefits.

For Rs 11, Jio offers 800MB data and 75 off-net calling minutes; for Rs 21, Jio offers 2GB data and 200 off-net calling minutes; for Rs 51, Jio offers 6GB data and 500 off-net calling minutes; for Rs 101, Jio offers 12GB data and 1000 off-net calling minutes.

While all these vouchers have the validity equal to the existing plan, there is also a special Work From Home pack that offers 2GB data per day for 51 days. You can recharge with this pack without having to recharge with a base pack first but you will not be able to make outgoing calls or send SMS.

