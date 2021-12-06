Reliance Jio prepaid plans with Disney+Hotstar get price hike: Here’s the full list

Reliance Jio hiked its prepaid plans from December 1, and the company had only one prepaid plan which included the Disney+Hotstar subscription. The company had previously offered the subscription in five other prepaid plans, which were not seen in the list. Now, Jio has announced new plans under the Cricket Plans section on its website, which come with Disney+Hotstar mobile membership for 12 months. The prices of the new plans are on the higher side as well.

According to the terms and conditions, users will get 12 months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership on the first instance of recharge of the eligible plan. So if you recharge today, December 6, 2021, the plan will be valid till December 6, 2022. Even if you recharge with an eligible plan once again during the course of the year, the membership will not get extended. The membership will still expire one year after the original recharge date.

However, post the expiry of 12 months of the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership, customers can perform recharge with an eligible plan and avail of another 12 months of the membership benefit. The mobile plan for Disney+Hotstar costs Rs 499 otherwise and gives access to the site only from one mobile device. The membership gives access to all the content, including live sports, movies, etc, but this is not ad-free and the maximum video quality is 720p. Also, this membership only works on your mobile device, meaning you cannot access it from your TV or laptop.

Jio’s new prepaid plans with Disney+Hotstar Mobile

The plans listed are Rs 601 with 28 days validity, 3GB of data per day, and another 6GB extra data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

The most expensive is the plan which costs Rs 3119 with a validity of 365 days, 2GB data per day, and another 10GB data extra. This has unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS free per day as well.

There’s also a plan with Rs 1066 cost and validity of 84 days. It has 2GB of data per day along with 5GB extra data and unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Another plan costs Rs 799 with 56 days validity and 2GB data per day, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Jio also has a Rs 659 plan with 56 days validity, 1.5GB of daily data, and unlimited calls along with 100 SMS per day.

It should be noted that once that the provided data gets exhausted on these plans, the internet speeds are reduced to 64Kbps speed. Users also get free access to all the Reliance Jio apps, including JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and JioCinema, as is the case with all the Jio prepaid plans.

Previously, Jio offered Disney+Hotstar with its Rs 499, Rs 888 prepaid plan among others.