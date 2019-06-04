Now Reliance Jio users can watch Cricket World Cup 2019 live matches for free

Reliance Jio claims that it is one of the most loved destination for all the cricket content in India. It states that till date it has helped over 300 million Jio users watch cricket matches live.

To make this possible the company provides its users with free access to live cricket matches. The company earlier this year allowed its customers to watch all of the IPL 2019 and BCCI matches live free of cost.

Now, the company has announced that it will allow all of its users to watch all of the ICC World Cup 2019 matches live and free of cost. Users will also be able to play a mini-game, dubbed Jio Cricket Play Along on the MyJio app and try to win various prizes.

To make this possible the company has partnered with Hotstar, which helps them wave of the Rs 365 fee that Hotstar charges for its Sports pack. Now Reliance Jio subscribers will be able to watch all the World Cup 2019 matches live via Hotstar. When visiting Hotstar, all Jio users will be automatically granted access to all the world cup matches. And if the users are going to the JioTV app, it will redirect them to Hotstar.

The company has also launched a new unlimited cricket season data pack costing Rs 251. Under this plan, users will get 102GB of high-speed data for 51 days, which according to the company will be adequate for watching all the world cup matches. The data can also be used to browse the internet.

In the Jio Cricket Play Along mini game, both Jio and non-Jio users will be able to test their knowledge of cricket while predicting real-time outcomes and accumulate points for every correct prediction. The game is currently available on the company’s MyJio app, which can be downloaded from the Play Store and the App Store.