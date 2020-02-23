Reliance Jio launches two new Rs 49, Rs 69 prepaid recharge plans

Reliance Jio has launched two new prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users. (Image: Bloomberg) Reliance Jio has launched two new prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users. (Image: Bloomberg)

Reliance Jio recently revamped its prepaid plan offerings, which ended up with some packs getting discontinued, some getting expensive, and some with reduced benefits. The telecom operator did the same with its JioPhone exclusive prepaid plans. However, the Mukesh-Ambani led telecom company has now unveiled two new shorter validity recharge packs for JioPhone that are priced at Rs 49 and Rs 69.

JioPhone Rs 49 prepaid plan

The new Rs 49 prepaid plan from Jio comes with 14 days of validity and offers 2GB of total 4G data. The plan also offers 25 SMSes, unlimited on-net calling, and 250 minutes for off-net outgoing calls. Additional benefits include complimentary access to Jio apps.

Earlier, Jio used to have a Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan for the JioPhone that offered 1GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calling and 50 SMSes for 28 days. The pack was replaced by an All-in-One plan of Rs 75 which now comes with 3GB 4G data (0.1GB data per day), unlimited on-net calling, 500 minutes of off-net calling, and 50 SMSes for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs 69 prepaid pack

For those who want daily data benefits or more data than the new Rs 49 prepaid plan for JioPhone, there is a new Rs 69 prepaid plan from Jio as well. This pack come with 14 days of validity period and offers 0.5 GB of data per day (7GB).

With the new Rs 69 prepaid pack for JioPhone, subscribers will also get unlimited on-net calling, 250 minutes for off-net calling, and 25 SMSes. The additional benefits of this plan also include complimentary access to Jio apps.

