Reliance Jio launches new Rs 2399 ‘work from home’ annual plan

Reliance Jio has just launched a new annual plan priced at Rs 2,399. The company claims that this plan will make working from home easier by providing customers with 33 per cent “more value over competition’s annual Rs 2,399 plan”. This plan has an effective price of Rs 200 per month.

Under this plan, the company provides customers with 2GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits according to a press release. The plan is currently not reflecting on the company’s official website so we cannot check if there is a FUP limit on the unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits.

The Rs 2,399 plan comes with a validity of 336 days. This joins the company’s other annual pack worth Rs 2,121 plan. Under the Rs 2,121 plan, the company provides customers with 1.5GB of high-speed daily data along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, 12,000 FUP minutes of Non-Jio voice calling and 100 daily complimentary SMSes. It also comes with a validity of 336 days.

Both the Rs 2,399 and the Rs 2,121 prepaid plans come with complimentary access to the company’s own online apps like Jio TV, JioSaavan, Jio Movies and more.

Comparatively, Airtel’s annual plan providing 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 daily complimentary SMSes is priced at Rs 2,398. Whereas, Vodafone’s annual plan with the same benefits as the Airtel annual plan is priced at Rs 2,399. Both of these plans come with free access to the respective companies apps.

Apart from the introduction of the new Rs 2,399 plan, Reliance Jio has also launched new data add-on packs priced at Rs 151, Rs 201 and Rs 251. These plans come with 30GB, 40GB and of 50GB data, respectively. These will have no daily caps and will expire alongside the main plan and not any time earlier.

