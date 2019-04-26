Reliance Jio launches Jio Realme Youth Offer with benefits up to Rs 5,300

Reliance Jio has launched the Jio Realme Youth Offer for its users wherein a Jio customer buying a Realme device can avail a host of benefits amounting up to Rs 5,300.

The Jio Realme Youth Offer is eligible on all the Realme smartphones including the recently launched Realme 3 Pro. Under this offer, Jio customers who purchase a Realme smartphone can avail 18 discount coupons worth Rs 100 each amounting to Rs 1,800 which will be available in the user’s My Jio App. To be eligible for this offer, users will have to recharge their Jio number with Rs 299 recharge plan.

Customers will also get a 50 per cent discount up to Rs 100 purchase of two movie tickets on BookMyShow. and also up to Rs. 3,250 cashback on Cleartrip. Jio subscribers can also avail coupon benefits from Ferns and Petals in which they will receive Rs 150 off on Rs 750.

To recall, Realme had earlier this week had launched the Realme 3 Pro in the Indian market. The price of Realme 3 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version costs Rs 16,999. The device is a Flipkart exclusive and will go on sale on April 29 at 12 pm.

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS display with a water drop notch on top, 2340×1080 resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The devices comes in three colour variants– Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple.

The smartphone is powered by 10nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU. Coming to the optics, the Realme 3 Pro features a dual rear camera setup of 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor with f/1.7 aperture clubbed with a secondary 5MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 25MP (f/2.0) camera with AI beauty feature.