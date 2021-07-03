Reliance Jio launches emergency data loan packs of 1GB: How to avail

Reliance Jio has launched emergency data loan packs of 1GB. The new emergency data loan facility offers customers the flexibility of ‘Recharge Now and Pay Later’ functionality who run out of their daily data quota and are unable to recharge immediately.

So if you are not able to pay for the data after exhausting it, then you can instantly get it on loan and pay later. Under the new offer, Jio will allow its prepaid users to borrow up to 5 emergency data loan packs of 1GB and each pack is priced at Rs 11. 1GB of data is more than enough and will offer relief to those who are not able to pay for some reason.

How to avail emergency data loan facility from Jio?

Step 1: Open the MyJio app on your smartphone and go to ‘Menu,’ which is on the top left of the page.

Step 2: Select ‘Emergency Data Loan’ under mobile services and Click ‘Proceed’ on the emergency data loan banner.

Step 3: Select the ‘Get emergency data’ option.

Step 4: Click ‘Activate now’ to get the emergency loan benefit.

Step 5: Emergency data loan benefit is activated.

Besides, Reliance Jio offers a lot of prepaid data plans. So, users can also consider purchasing the budget data plans in advance and activate them when they need them. Do note that when you activate an upcoming plan, the new plan will get activated in addition to the current plan. The validity of the new plan will start with immediate effect. But, Jio’s latest emergency data loan offer is a good option for many.