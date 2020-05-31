Reliance Jio recharge plans for June 2020: List of all Jio prepaid packs with validity, benefits

List of Jio Prepaid Plans with Offers, Price, Data, & Validity. (Image: Bloomberg) List of Jio Prepaid Plans with Offers, Price, Data, & Validity. (Image: Bloomberg)

Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans June 2020: Jio revolutionised the telecom industry when it launched operations in 2016 offering 4G data packs and plans with unlimited calling facility. Jio used to have the most affordable prepaid 4G recharge plans and it led to a tariff war among the major telecom service providers in the country. However, it started to charge subscribers Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) of 6 paise per minute in October last year for calls made to non-Jio numbers.

Towards the end of the year last year, it revised its plans and launched new All-in-One plans that come with FUP over unlimited calling to other networks. Since then Reliance Jio has added and removed a number of prepaid packs with the current recharge plans costing more than what it used to offer a while ago. We are listing down all the popular prepaid recharge plans offered by Reliance Jio along with their validity, benefits, and pricing for the month of June.

Reliance Jio Plans 2020: List of Jio Prepaid Plans, Offers, Price, Data, & Validity

Reliance Jio Recharge Plan Data Benefit Validity Off-net Calling SMS Rs 129 2GB 28 Days 1000 min 300 Rs 149 1GB per Day 24 Days 300 min 100/Day Rs 199 1.5GB per Day 28 Days 1000 min 100/Day Rs 249 2GB per Day 28 Days 1000 min 100/Day Rs 329 6GB 84 Days 3000 min 100/Day Rs 349 3GB per Day 28 Days 1000 min 100/Day Rs 399 1.5GB per Day 56 Days 2000 min 100/Day Rs 444 2GB per Day 56 Days 2000 min 100/Day Rs 555 1.5GB per Day 84 Days 3000 min 100/Day Rs 599 2GB per Day 84 Days 3000 min 100/Day Rs 999 3GB per Day 84 Days 3000 min 100/Day Rs 1299 24GB 336 Days 12,000 min 100/Day Rs 2121 1.5GB per Day 336 Days 12,000 min 100/Day Rs 2399 2GB per Day 365 Days 12,000 min 100/Day Rs 4999 350GB 360 Days 12,000 min 100/Day

Reliance Jio Rs 129 Recharge Plan (affordable)

Reliance Jio Rs 129 prepaid recharge pack is an affordable pack and the cheapest plan as well. It offers 2GB total data with 28 days of validity. The pack also offers unlimited on-net (Jio to Jio) calling, off-net (Jio to non-Jio) FUP of 1000 minutes, 300 SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 Recharge Plan (1GB/day)

This plan is for those who want daily data benefits. For Rs 149, this prepaid pack comes with 1GB data per day for a period of 24 days. It also offers unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 300 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 199 Recharge Plan (1.5GB/day)

Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. This plan also comes with unlimited on-net calling and complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps for the validity period. Subscribers also get 100 SMS per day and off-net FUP of 1000 minutes to make calls to other networks.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 Recharge Plan (2GB/day)

This plan is basically like the previous daily data pack but offers 500MB more daily data. For Rs 249, this prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB data per day with a validity of 28 days along. Other benefits on the pack include unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 1000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 329 Recharge Plan (affordable)

Jio’s Rs 329 is another affordable plan that offers unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 3000 minutes, and 1000 SMS with a validity of 84 days. The prepaid pack also comes with total 6GB data and offers complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Recharge Plan (3GB/day)

This plan is for those who have extensive data needs. For Rs 349, this prepaid plan offers 3GB data per day for 28 days. The pack also comes with unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 1000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Recharge Plan (1.5GB/day)

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB data per day for a period of 56 days, which amounts to a total of 84GB of data benefit. The pack also offers unlimited on-net calling, an increased off-net FUP of 2000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 444 Recharge Plan (2GB/day)

For Rs 444, Reliance Jio offers 2GB data per day, unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 2000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, as well as complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The validity period of this recharge plan is 56 days, which means the total data offered by this pack is equal to 112 GB.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 Recharge Plan (1.5GB/day)

This prepaid pack comes with more validity. For Rs 555, the pack offers 1.5GB daily data with a validity of 84 days, thus amounting to a total of 128 GB of 4G data. The plan also offers unlimited on-net calling, an even higher off-net FUP of 3000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 Recharge Plan (2GB/day)

This prepaid recharge plan from Reliance Jio offers 2GB data per day for a period of 84 days, which amounts to a total of 168GB data. For Rs 599, the prepaid pack also includes unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 3000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 999 Recharge Plan (3GB/day)

For those who want more data as well as more validity, this pack offers 3GB daily data for a period of 84 days– amounting to a total of 252GB data. The Rs 999 pack is a new addition to Jio’s prepaid recharge offerings. This plan also offers unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 3000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 1299 Recharge Plan (affordable)

This is yet another affordable pack from Reliance Jio. For Rs 1299, this long-term prepaid plan offers 24GB data for a period of 336 days. The plan also comes with unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 12,000 minutes, 3600 SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 2121 Recharge Plan (1.5GB/day)

Reliance Jio’s Rs 2121 prepaid plan offers longer validity of 336 days. The pack offers 1.5GB data for the validity period and also comes with off-net FUP of 12,000 minutes along with unlimited on-net calls, 100 daily SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 2399 Recharge Plan (2GB/day)

Reliance Jio’s Rs 2399 prepaid plan is a new addition to the list. It offers year-long validity of 365 days and comes with 2GB daily data. Other benefits of the prepaid plan include off-net FUP of 12,000 minutes along with unlimited on-net calls, 100 daily SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 4999 Recharge Plan (long validity)

Reliance Jio also has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 4,999 that comes with 360 days of validity. The pack includes 350GB data, which does not even accumulate to 1GB data per day. The Rs 2399 plan is more profitable when compared to this offering. Just like other prepaid packs from Jio, Rs 4999 plan also offers unlimited on-net calls, 12,000 minutes of off-net calls, 100 daily SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers

Apart from its All-in-One plans, Reliance Jio also offers data vouchers that can be used as data boosters after you consume your daily data limit or the total data offered by your base pack. Currently, these data vouchers are offering double data benefits.

For Rs 11, you get 800MB data and 75 off-net calling minutes; for Rs 21, Jio offers 2GB data and 200 off-net calling minutes; for Rs 51, Jio offers 6GB data and 500 off-net calling minutes; for Rs 101, Jio offers 12GB data and 1000 off-net calling minutes.

Work From Home packs

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most of the employees who can afford to work from home are working remotely. Reliance Jio has launched three new Work From Home Packs that come with 30 days validity and fixed data usage. For Rs 151, users get 30GB data; for Rs 201, users get 40GB data; for Rs 251, users get 50GB data. Notably, these WFH plans do not come with calling or SMS benefits.

