Reliance Jio is offering only one prepaid recharge plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Reliance Jio just recently revised its prepaid recharge plans and hiked their prices as well. The telecom operator is now offering only one prepaid pack with Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Previously, Reliance Jio was selling at least five plans with this OTT subscription.

After the price hike, Jio’s Rs 601 plan is the only prepaid pack, which ships with 12-months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. To avail this offer, a customer needs to sign in to the OTT app using the mobile number on which the eligible plan was availed.

The plan also includes unlimited voice calls to all the networks as well as 100 SMS per day. One also gets 3GB of data per day. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. This means that users are getting a total of 90GB of data. Apart from this, Jio is also giving an additional 6GB of data with the Rs 601 prepaid recharge plan.

It should be noted that once that the provided gets exhausted, customers will get at 64Kbps speed. You also get free access to all the Reliance Jio apps, including JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and JioCinema, as is the case with all the Jio prepaid plans. One won’t be able to use these apps with other SIMs.

Currently, Reliance Jio is also offering Disney+ Hotstar with all the postpaid plans. Along with this, one also gets Netflix and Amazon Prime membership with postpaid plans, and the prices start from as low as Rs 399. The base includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also gives 75GB of total data and once the bundled limit is exhausted, customers will be charged Rs 10 per GB.