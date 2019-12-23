Reliance Jio: How to recharge with older Jio tariff plans

Is Reliance Jio allowing users to recharge with older tariff plans? (Image: Reuters) Is Reliance Jio allowing users to recharge with older tariff plans? (Image: Reuters)

Debt-ridden Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel increased their tariff rates starting this month owing to the financial stress. Reliance Jio also followed the two telecom operators announcing new tariff plans that replaced its earlier All-in-One packs. However, a member of DreamDTH forum spotted an option that lets Jio users recharge with older packs.

As per reports, some older plans are still available because of the tariff protection guidelines of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which makes it mandatory for telecom operators to make their recharge plans available for a minimum of six months from the date of its commencement. This means there’s a chance, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are also hiding their older plans that are yet to complete six months.

How to recharge with old Jio packs

The older Jio tariff plans are a lot cheaper than the existing ones. As per the report, the old plans are available only at the Jio website and not accessible anywhere else. Users need to log in to the Jio website using their mobile number after which their account information will be visible at the page.

The old plan is hidden under the Tariff Protection tab. The old plan is hidden under the Tariff Protection tab.

They need to head over to the Settings menu from there and click on the “Tariff protection” option. As per the report, the old plans will be listed there. When we tried to access the same, it told us that the plans here are only for Jio users who currently don’t have an active tariff plan. When we logged in using a Jio number that didn’t have an active tariff plan, we could only see a single old plan of Rs 49 value.

We could only see the Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan under the hidden plans. We could only see the Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan under the hidden plans.

The listed Rs 49 pack has been discontinued by Jio and it offers 1GB of 4G data with unlimited on-net voice calling, 50SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Off-net calls will be charged at the rate of 6 paise per minute. When we recharged with the plan, it worked but also turned out to be JioPhone exclusive plan.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd