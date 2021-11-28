scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 28, 2021
MUST READ

After Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio hikes prepaid tariffs: Here are the new prepaid plans

Jio new prepaid plans: After Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio has announced new rates for all its unlimited prepaid, JioPhone and data add-on plans.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: November 28, 2021 7:39:17 pm
jio, jio plans, jio plans 2021, jio recharge plans, jio recharge plans 2021, jio recharge plans list 2021, jio prepaid plans, jio prepaid plans list, jio prepaid plans list 2021, jio new plans, airtel, jio, vi prepaid plans under Rs 500, jio Rs 444 prepaid plans, prepaid plans with daily data under Rs 500, less than 500 rupee recharge plan, jio recharge plan, Reliance Jio, Jio Recharge, Jio 444 plan, Jio 598 plan, jio 598 plan details, jio 2gbjio data plan, jio data plan 2021, jio recharge offer, jio prepaid recharge plan, jio plans price list, jio data plans, jio recharge plan, jio online recharge plans, jio prepaid mobile recharge, jio recharge offers, best jio mobile recharge plans, best jio recharge offers, jio prepaid recharge plans 2021, jio recharge offers in india Image AltTags: Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans 2021, Reliance Jio Latest Recharge PlanHere is the full list of new Reliance Jio prepaid plans.

Just days after Airtel announced a hike of its prepaid plans, followed by Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio has followed suit and announced new rates for all its unlimited prepaid, JioPhone, and data add-on plans. The new plans will go live from December 1, so customers will still have two days to recharge with older plans. Jio has said the new plans are in order to “ensure a sustainable telecom industry.”

The cheapest 28-day prepaid plan will now cost Rs 155, up from the present Rs 129. The popular 1GB a day plan with 24-day validity will now start at Rs 179. The plan used to cost Rs 149 before. The Rs 199 plan which was a popular option for anyone looking to maximum data under Rs 200, will now cost Rs 239 for 28 days and will continue with 1.5GB data per day.

Jio has also hiked the price of the Rs 249 plan to Rs 299, and this one has 2GB of daily data along with unlimited voice and 100 SMS. Check out the full list of plans below

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Reliance Jio: New Prepaid plans

Jio’s old prepaid plans and what they will cost now along with data benefits.

 

Just like Airtel and Vodafone, Jio has also increased the price of its plans with a longer duration as well  The 84-day plan starting at Rs 329 will cost Rs 395 from now with 6GB data in total, while the 555 plan will now cost Rs 100 more at Rs 666. The plan will continue to offer 1.5GB of data per day for customers.

The 599 plan which has a validity of 84 days as well will cost Rs 719 for 2GB daily data. The plans continue with unlimited voice and 100 SMS per day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 28: Latest News

Advertisement