After Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio hikes prepaid tariffs: Here are the new prepaid plans

Just days after Airtel announced a hike of its prepaid plans, followed by Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio has followed suit and announced new rates for all its unlimited prepaid, JioPhone, and data add-on plans. The new plans will go live from December 1, so customers will still have two days to recharge with older plans. Jio has said the new plans are in order to “ensure a sustainable telecom industry.”

The cheapest 28-day prepaid plan will now cost Rs 155, up from the present Rs 129. The popular 1GB a day plan with 24-day validity will now start at Rs 179. The plan used to cost Rs 149 before. The Rs 199 plan which was a popular option for anyone looking to maximum data under Rs 200, will now cost Rs 239 for 28 days and will continue with 1.5GB data per day.

Jio has also hiked the price of the Rs 249 plan to Rs 299, and this one has 2GB of daily data along with unlimited voice and 100 SMS. Check out the full list of plans below

Reliance Jio: New Prepaid plans

Just like Airtel and Vodafone, Jio has also increased the price of its plans with a longer duration as well The 84-day plan starting at Rs 329 will cost Rs 395 from now with 6GB data in total, while the 555 plan will now cost Rs 100 more at Rs 666. The plan will continue to offer 1.5GB of data per day for customers.

The 599 plan which has a validity of 84 days as well will cost Rs 719 for 2GB daily data. The plans continue with unlimited voice and 100 SMS per day.