Reliance Jio Double Dhamaka offer: A detailed comparison with Airtel’s prepaid plans

Reliance Jio announced its ‘Double Dhamaka’ Offer that will provide users with 1.5GB of additional data per day on select prepaid recharge packs. The offer will be available for Jio users till the end of June 2018. Jio’s new offer comes in the wake when Airtel started 1GB of additional 4G data on Rs 149 and Rs 399 prepaid plans for its users.

Under the Jio Double Dhamaka offer, Jio users will get an extra 1.5GB of 4G data on the respective plans- Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 499 and others. Meanwhile, users who opt for Rs 509 prepaid plan will get 5.5GB data per day. In contrast, its rival, Airtel also has a few plans in a similar price range that offer data and call benefits for the prepaid users. Here is a comparison of Jio and Airtel’s prepaid plans.

Airtel Rs 98 plan vs Reliance Jio Rs 98 plan

Airtel’s Rs 98 plan offers 3GB of 3G/4G data for prepaid users. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 prepaid plan has same validity period like Airtel, but it provides only 2GB of 4G data benefit. However, Airtel’s plan is a data-only one with no call benefits. Jio includes free SMS and voice-calls as well. Keep in mind that users have to pay Rs 99 for the Jio Prime membership, which is an annual fee.

Airtel Rs 199 plan vs Reliance Jio Rs 198 plan

Airtel’s Rs 199 prepaid plan provide users 1.4GB 3G/4G data per day with a validity period of 28 days. Other benefits on the plan include- unlimited local STD, roaming calls and 100 SMS free per day. Notably, Reliance Jio has upgraded the Rs 198 plan and instead of 2GB 4G data, users will now get 3.5 GB of 4G data per day, which comes to a total of 98 GB data for the entire recharge period. The plan is bundled with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS free per day, and comes with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 349 plan vs Reliance Jio Rs 299 plan

Airtel’s Rs 349 plan gives prepaid user 3GB of 3G/4G data per day. In addition, it also provides unlimited local, STD, national roaming calls and 100 SMS free on a daily basis. The total validity is 28 days. In contrast, Reliance Jio’s Rs 299 plan offers 4.5GB of 4G data for 28 days, making it a total of 128GB 4G data. Along with data benefits, the plan includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and free access to Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 399 plan vs Reliance Jio Rs 398 plan

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan provide prepaid users 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day. Along with this, the company is offering unlimited local, STD, roaming calls and 100 free SMS per day. It has a validity of 84 days, though some users will see a validity of 70 days. It also appears that the Rs 399 plan is now offering 2.4GB data to select customers, though not all will see the option.

In comparison, Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 prepaid plan offer will now give customers 3.5GB of 4G data per day for a total period of 84 days. This makes the data total at 252GB of 4G data for the entire period. The Jio plan provides unlimited calls, free 100 SMS per day as well.

Airtel Rs 509 prepaid plan vs Reliance Jio Rs 499 plan

Airtel’s prepaid plan for Rs 509 provides users 3G/4G data benefit of 1.4GB per day. The plan has a validity of 90 days. Additionally, Airtel Rs 509 pack offers unlimited local, STD, roaming calls and 100 SMS free per day.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio pack for Rs 499 will now give 1.5GB of extra 4G data benefit to prepaid users. This means a total of 3.5GB daily data from the earlier value of 2GB data per day. The plan has a validity of 91 days, which means users will get a total of 318 GB data. Similar to the Airtel Rs 509 plan, the Reliance Jio pack offers unlimited calls, free access to Jio apps and 100 SMS per day.

