Reliance Jio discontinues two prepaid JioPhone plans under Rs 100

Reliance Jio has discontinued two prepaid JioPhone plans that are were available under Rs 100. The telecom operator seems to have removed Rs 39 and Rs 69 prepaid plans as these are no longer listed on the official website of Jio or on the MyJio app.

It is currently unknown why the company has removed these plans, but there is a possibility that it might be planning to launch new plans for its upcoming JioPhone Next smartphone. The 4G phone will be available for purchase before Diwali, as per the latest announcement made by Reliance Jio and Google.

The Rs 39 prepaid JioPhone plan offered 100MB of daily data as well as unlimited voice calling to any network within India. The plan also included 100 SMS with a validity of 14 days. The Rs 69 prepaid JioPhone plan used to ship with 0.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and a total of 100 SMS. This pack was also available with a validity period of 14 days. The latest change was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

Additionally, Reliance Jio has also removed the “Buy 1 Get 1 free” offer, which was previously available for JioPhone users. This offer offered customers the next recharge free after they paid for the first recharge. Reliance Jio launched this offer to help JioPhone users during the pandemic, but it seems that the offer has now been removed from the site.