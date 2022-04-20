Reliance Jio delivered fastest 4G download speeds in March 2022: TRAI

Telecom provider Reliance Jio delivered the fastest average 4G download speed to users in India in March 2022, suggests a new TRAI report. Vodafone Idea leads the category in upload speeds, the report adds.

TRAI data suggests that both competitors Vodafone Idea and Airtel delivered comparatively slower speeds at 17.9 Mbps and 13.7 Mbps respectively. This has been an average increase of 2.7 per cent and 8.6 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio, which already offered an average speed of 20.60Mbps in February 2022, went up 2.5 per cent to 21.21 Mbps in March 2022.

Vi leads in upload speeds

Vodafone Idea was able to deliver an average upload speed of 8.2 Mbps in March 2022, which was the highest for the month.

In comparison, Reliance Jio offered 7.3 Mbps, Airtel offered 6.1 Mbps, and BSNL (despite lacking 4G services) offered 5.1 Mbps average upload speeds.

The TRAI findings are collected via the MySpeed application on a real-time basis as per a report by TelecomTalk. Note that all the speeds mentioned above are average speeds for all users, and any speeds you witness may differ.

How to check your upload and download speeds

To check your upload and download speeds, you can simply visit any speed-testing website or use any such app. For instance, Google’s own speed checker which will show up as a prompt when you search for “speed test” will help you check your speeds by simply clicking on ‘Run Speed Test’.