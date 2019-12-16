Reliance Jio cuts JioFiber upload speeds to one-tenth of download speeds, report says

Jio recently also started charging its JioFiber customers under set plans, the company has started asking its customers to choose a plan. Jio recently also started charging its JioFiber customers under set plans, the company has started asking its customers to choose a plan.

Reliance Jio might be changing the benefits offered under its JioFiber plans very soon. According to a new report by TelecomTalk citing various tweets, Reliance Jio is said to have capped the upload speeds of JioFiber at one-tenth of download speeds.

Giving an example, it states, if your download speeds are at 100Mbps, then your upload speeds will be capped at 10Mbps. This doesn’t reflect on the company’s own website, which currently shows the previous plans only.

The lowered upload speeds might only be a bug at the provider’s end and could go up soon. However, if the report is believed to be true, then we will soon get to see Jio make an announcement, detailing its new plans and what all it offers customers under them.

Jio recently also started charging its JioFiber customers under set plans, the company has started asking its customers to choose a plan, which they want to be migrated to from the JioFiber Preview offer. If they fail to do so, the company is migrating them to the base Bronze pack for Rs 699 per month.

JioFiber plans currently start at Rs 199 per week for unlimited usage at 100Mbps of speeds. Monthly plans include a Rs 699 Broze pack, which offers 150GB of data at 100Mbps of speeds, Rs 849 Silver plan, which offers 400GB of data at 100Mbps, Rs 1,299 Gold plan under which customers are offered 750GB of data at 250Mbps, Rs 2,499 Diamond plan with 1,500GB of data at 500Mbps, Rs 3,499 Platinum plan with 2,500GB of data at 1Gbps and Rs 8,499 Titanium plan with 5,000GB of data at 1Gbps.

