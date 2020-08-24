Reliance Jio launches new Cricket plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Jio Cricket plans will allow customers to stream IPL 2020 free of cost. (Image: BCCCI)

Reliance Jio has released two new plans for its prepaid customers, called Jio Cricket plans, priced at Rs 499 and Rs 777. Both of these plans come with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year. Thus allowing customers to enjoy streaming the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) online on Disney+ Hotstar for free.

IPL 2020 has been delayed a lot due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will finally begin on September 19 in the UAE. This is the first time ever that the IPL will not be taking place in India.

Reliance Jio Rs 499 Cricket plan

Under the Rs 499 Cricket plan, Jio is offering its users 1.5GB of daily high-speed data for 56 days, which is the entire period of the cricket season. This plan does not come with any calling or SMS benefit for its users. The new plan is bundled with a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year worth Rs 399, which can be availed using the MyJio app.

Also Read: Best Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone-Idea prepaid plans under Rs 400 with 56 days validity

Reliance Jio Rs 777 Cricket plan

Under its Rs 777 plan Jio Cricket plan, the company offers its customers 1.5GB of daily high-speed data with 5GB additional data. The plan comes bundled with unlimited Jio to Jio calling benefits, 3,000 FUP minutes to call other networks and 100 complimentary SMSes per day. The plan comes with a validity of 84 days. Just like the Rs 499 plan, it also comes with a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year.

Other Jio plans that come with a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Apart from these, Reliance Jio offers two other prepaid plans that come bundled with a complementary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year; Rs 401 plan and Rs 2,599 plan. The Rs 401 plan comes with a validity of 28 days and the Rs 2,599 plan comes with a validity of one year.

Also Read: Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea new, revised and discontinued recharge plans

The Rs 401 prepaid plan currently offers customers 3GB of daily high speed data with additional 6GB data. It offers unlimited Jio to Jio calling minutes, 1,000 FUP minutes for calling other networks, 100 daily SMSes, access to its online suite of apps and access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The pack comes with 28 days of validity.

Under the Rs 2,599 plan, the company offers customers 2GB of high speed data per day along with 10GB additional data. It comes with unlimited Jio to Jio call benefit and 12,000 minutes of FUP calling. Apart from all of this, the plan comes with 100 daily SMSes, and access to Jio suite of online apps and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. This is a long term plan, which comes with a validity of 365 days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd