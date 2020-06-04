Reliance Jio to soon start offering a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to customers

Under the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, customers get access to all Disney shows, movies and Kids content, they also get access to Hotstar Specials, Indian TV shows and live sports. (Image: Jio) Under the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, customers get access to all Disney shows, movies and Kids content, they also get access to Hotstar Specials, Indian TV shows and live sports. (Image: Jio)

Reliance Jio has started teasing a new partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, under which the company will be offering its customers a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year. The company has put up a teaser poster regarding the same on its official website jio.com, which states that the offer is “coming soon.”

The teaser poster does not reveal much except for the fact that the company will provide its users with a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The company is yet to reveal when this offer will go live and will it be only available alongside select plans or weather all of its customers will have access to it.

Under the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, customers get access to all Disney shows, movies and Kids content, they also get access to Hotstar Specials, Indian TV shows and live sports.

To recall, Reliance Jio in the past has partnered with Hotstar to provide its customers with access to its Premium subscription. Users could access the service from within the Jio TV app. Users were required to have both the Jio TV app and the Hotstar app on their phones to access the subscription.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans for June 2020: List of all Jio recharge packs with validity, benefits

Apart from this, Reliance Jio provides all of its customers with free access to its own apps like Jio TV and Jio Movies to name a few. With these apps customers have access to a lot of digital content like shows, web series and movies.

Airtel is also providing a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to users recharging with the Rs 401 plan. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days and provides customers 3GB of high speed data along with a complimentary year worth of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Apart from this, Airtel also provides its customers with a complimentary subscription to its own Xstream service on all of its plans and a Zee5 subscription on select plans.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd