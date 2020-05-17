Reliance Jio work from home plans: List of best Jio plans that cost less, offer more data (Express photo) Reliance Jio work from home plans: List of best Jio plans that cost less, offer more data (Express photo)

Reliance Jio has launched several prepaid recharge plans amid the coronavirus lockdown with the aim to provide more and more data to the users. Given each one of us is working from home these days we are always online and heavily dependent on the internet. It’s difficult to imagine even a few minutes without the internet right now. Jio recently launched some prepaid plans for the users to always stay connected to the internet in turn loved ones including friends and family members.

Today, we are enlisting the best Jio plans that allow users to seamlessly work from home without getting disconnected from the internet.

New prepaid plans launched by Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea

Best Jio plans for work from home

Rs 2,399 Jio prepaid plan: Details

Reliance Jio launched this annual plan a few days ago. Under the plan, users get 2GB data every day for the validity of 365 days. This means in total the plan offers 730GB of data for the whole year. Additionally, this prepaid yearly plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio, 12,000 minutes FUP on voice calls from Jio to non-Jio network, 100SMS per day. Users also get access to all Jio apps starting from JioCinema to JioSavaan to others. Read full details about this plan here.

Rs 999 Jio prepaid plan: Details

Reliance Jio also launched the Rs 999 prepaid plan to help users work efficiently without any data issues. The plan comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 3GB of data every single day, unlimited calls to Jio numbers, 3,000 minutes FUP on voice calls from Jio to non-Jio network, 100SMS per day, and access to all Jio apps. In total, this plan offers 252GB of data and is apt for users looking for more data at a reasonable price.

Read | Here are the new recharge plans Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have launched | Here are the best Reliance Jio plans for you to get this month | Here are the best Airtel plans for you to get this month

Rs 251 Jio prepaid plan: Details

This is a data-only plan. Under this prepaid plan users get unlimited 50GB data with no daily cap for a validity period of 30 days. This plan doesn’t offer voice call benefits or SMS or access to Jio apps similar to most other apps. Given the plan only offers data Jio specifically calls it ‘work from home’ plans.

Reliance Jio offers some prepaid plans especially for work from home plans. (Express photo) Reliance Jio offers some prepaid plans especially for work from home plans. (Express photo)

Rs 201 Jio prepaid plan: Details

Similar to Rs 251, this one is also a data-only plan. Under this prepaid plan users get unlimited 40GB data with no daily cap for a validity period of 30 days. This plan also doesn’t offer voice call benefits or SMS or access to Jio apps similar to most other apps. This is also listed under the work from home plan category.

Rs 150 Jio prepaid plan: Details

The Rs 150 prepaid Jio plan also offers data only. Just as the two aforementioned plans this one also doesn’t offer voice call benefits to users. Under this prepaid plan users get unlimited 30GB data with no daily cap for a validity period of 30 days. It doesn’t provide access to any Jio apps similar to most other apps.

Prepaid plans with free Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar membership

Rs 349 Jio prepaid plan: Details

This is an old prepaid plan. Under the plan, users get 3GB of data every single day, unlimited calls to Jio numbers, 1,000 minutes FUP on voice calls from Jio to non-Jio network, 100SMS per day, and access to all Jio apps. In total, this plan offers 84GB of data for a validity period of 28 days.

Rs 599 Jio prepaid plan: Details

Jio launched this prepaid plan long ago. Users opting for this plan get 2GB of data every single day, unlimited calls to Jio numbers, 3,000 minutes FUP on voice calls from Jio to non-Jio network, 100SMS per day, and access to all Jio apps. In total, this plan offers 168GB of data for a validity period of 84 days.

Rs 399 Jio prepaid plan: Details

This plan provides 1.5GB of data every single day, unlimited calls to Jio numbers, 2,000 minutes FUP on voice calls from Jio to non-Jio network, 100SMS per day, and access to all Jio apps. In total, this plan offers 84GB of data for a validity period of 56 days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd