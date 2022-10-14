Reliance Jio begins removing all Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans

Reliance Jio has removed all but two of its bundled streaming plans that come with a Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. Of the multiple bundled Disney+ Hotstar plans that Jio offered to its users at various price points, only two remain.

This was spotted first by TelecomTalk, and the list of plans which have been removed so far include the Rs 499 plan, Rs 601 plan, Rs 799 plan, Rs 1,099 plan, Rs 333 plan, Rs 419 plan, Rs 583 plan, Rs 783 plan and Rs 1,199 plan, all of which are no longer available to recharge on the platform. However, users who have already recharged with one of these plans will likely be able to continue using it till the validity lasts.

The Rs 1,499 plan and Rs 4,199 plan are still there and will come with bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. But it remains unclear if these plans will also be around for long. These two plans also offer a bundled Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription and not a ‘Mobile’ subscription that limits users to 720p resolution and only one mobile device.

While the Rs 1,499 plan comes with 2GB daily data for 84 days, the Rs 4,199 plan comes with 3GB daily data for 365 days. Both plans also offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Why did the Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans go down?

Jio was the only telecom player offering bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions, and while the company has not officially revealed the reason behind dropping support for these bundled plans, it seems the reason could be Disney+ Hotstar no longer having rights to stream the next IPL season, the rights for which have now been acquired by Viacom18. The latter is part of the Reliance Industries Limited via TV18.

Disney+ Hotstar will still be streaming the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup though, and it seems those looking to buy a new recharge plan with bundled Disney+ Hotstar benefits will now have to choose between the only two Jio plans left that offer these perks.