Reliance Jio to revise All-in-One prepaid plans, prices to increase by 40 per cent

On Sunday, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea announced the revision of all tariff plans for their mobile customers. Following the footsteps of Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio also announced it would increase tariffs for its ‘All in One’ plans.

The price of all the existing Jio plans will increase by 40 per cent, though the company said it would not compromise on the data benefits. It should be noted that unlike Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, Jio is yet to announce the exact prices of the revised plans. We can expect the telecom operator to announce the revised plans in the days to come.

The telecom operator mentions that the increase in the prices of tariff plans will not impact other benefits for customers. Jio says that with new plans the consumers will get up to 300 per cent more benefits.

The new All-in-One plans will come with unlimited voice and data benefits. Jio has announced that the revised plans will have a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks. The company had announced it would charge IUC or Interconnect Usage Charges from customers, in order to recover the high costs dues to calls made from Jio to other networks.

The All-in-One plans came bundled with free IUC minutes, while other plans from Jio required that users get a separate top-up in order to make calls to non-Jio numbers, which would be charged extra at 6 paise per minute.

Reliance Jio existing All-in-One Plans

Reliance Jio offers five tariff plans under the All-in-One plans with a fair usage policy (FUP) for calls to non-Jio numbers. Let’s take a quick look at the existing plans under this category.

The cheapest plan is Rs 149 plan, which offers 36GB data in total with 1.5GB data daily, and unlimited voice calls for a period of 24 days. The plan has 300 non-Jio FUP minutes.

Jio’s Rs 222 plan offers 56GB data or 2GB data per day, with Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1,000 minutes for a period of 28 days. Jio to Jio calls are free and unlimited.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 333 plan offers 112GB data at 2GB data per day and unlimited voice calls for the validity of 56 days. The non-Jio calls FUP limit is 1000 minutes

Jio’s Rs 444 plan offers 2GB data per day, which is a total of 168GB given the validity is longer at 84 days. It comes with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and non-Jio calls have a FUP of 1000 minutes.

The last plan in the All-in-One offer costs Rs 555 with 84 days validity, 2GB per day which is a total of 168GB data. It has unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, but offers a higher FUP of 3000 minutes for non-Jio calls.

Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have announced their revised plans that will be effective from December 3, onward, starting midnight. Both have introduced FUP limits on calling to numbers outside their networks.