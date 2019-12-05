Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone new plans compared: Check full details here

Jio vs airtel vs vodafone plans compared Jio vs airtel vs vodafone plans compared

Key telecom operators of India like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have increased the price of some of their tariff plans. Earlier this week Airtel and Vodafone-Idea were the ones to hike the tariff plans price. Following the same path Reliance Jio on Thursday revealed the revised all-in-one plans. Now that all the major telecom operators have revealed their respective revised plans, let’s take a quick look at some of the best ones and compare them.

Jio Rs 129 vs Airtel Rs 148 vs Vodafone-Idea Rs 149 plan

All three plans come with a validity of 28 days. The Rs 129 plan from Jio offers a total of 2GB data and voice calls with FUP (Fair Usage Policy) up to 1000 minutes. In comparison, Airtel’s 148 and Vodafone-Idea’s 149 plans offer 2GB of data. Under the Rs 148 plan, Airtel provides 300 daily SMSes and 1,000 minutes of off-net calling. The 149 Vodafone plan offers 300 SMSes and 1,000 minutes of off-net calling, in simple words this plan offers 1000 min voice calling benefit from Vodafone to other networks like Airtel or Jio or any other.

Jio Rs 199 vs Airtel Rs 248 vs Vodafone-Idea Rs 249 plan

The Jio Rs 199, Airtel Rs 248, and Vodafone-Idea Rs 249 plan offers 2GB data every day and comes with a validity of 28 days. In total, all three plans offer 56GB data for the validity period. The Jio Rs 199 plan, Vodafone Rs 249 plan, and Airtel Rs 248 plan offer 1,000 off-net minutes.

Jio Rs 249, Airtel Rs 298 vs Vodafone-Idea Rs 299 plan

Under Rs 249 plan Jio offers 2GB data every day for a period of 28 days. The plan also offers 1,000 off-net calling minutes. Airtel’s Rs 298 plan offers 2GB of daily data benefits along with 100 daily SMSes and 1,000 off-net calling minutes for the same validity. Vodafone’s 299 plan, on the other hand, offers 2GB of daily data along with 100 SMSes per day and 1,000 off-net calling minutes. This one also comes with 28 days of validity.

Jio Rs 349 vs Airtel Rs 398 vs Vodafone Rs 399 plan

Under the Rs 349 plan, Reliance Jio offers 3GB of daily data and 1000 minutes of off-net calls. In comparison, Airtel Rs 398 plan offers1000 minutes of off-net calls and 3GB of daily data. The Vodafone Rs 399 plan provides similar value as Jio and Airtel such as 3GB of daily data and 1000 minutes of off-net calls. All three plans come with a validity of 28 days.

Jio Rs 329 vs Vodafone Rs 379 plan

The Jio Rs 329 and Vodafone Rs 379 plan offers 6GB RAM and 3000 minutes of off-net calling for a validity period of 84 days. Airtel doesn’t offer any such plans.

Jio Rs 555 vs Airtel Rs 598 vs Vodafone Rs 599 plan

All three plans come with a validity of 84 days. The Jio Rs 555 plan offers 1.5GB of data every day and 3000 minutes of off-net calls (calls from Jio to others). Airtel Rs 598 plan offers 3000 minutes of off-net calls and 1.5GB of daily data benefit. Lastly, Vodafone Rs 599 plan offers 1.5GB of daily data and 3000 minutes of off-net calls (Calls from Vodafone to other networks).

Jio Rs 599 vs Airtel Rs 698 vs Vodafone-Idea Rs 699 plan

All three plan comes with a validity of 84 days. The Jio Rs 599 plan offers 2GB data per day and 3000 minutes of off-net calls (calls from Jio to others). In comparison, Airtel offers 2GB of daily data along with 100 daily SMSes and 3000 minutes of off-net calls. Vodafone’s Rs 699 plan offers 2GB of 4G data per day, 100 daily SMSes and 3,000 minutes of off-net voice calls.

Jio Rs 1,299 vs Airtel Rs 1,498 vs Vodafone-Idea Rs 1,499 plan

These are annual tariff plans. Under the Jio Rs 1,299 plan users get a total of 24GB data and 12,000 minutes of off-net calls for a period of 365 days. In comparison, Airtel’s Rs 1,498 plan provides 24GB of total data along with 3,600 SMSes and 12,000 minutes of off-net calls. Vodafone’s Rs 1,499 plan, on the other hand, offers 24GB of data and 3,600 SMSes. Vodafone provides its users with 12,000 minutes of off-net calls.

Jio Rs 2,199 vs Airtel Rs 2,398 plan

Both the Jio and Airtel plans come with a validity of 365 days. Under the Jio Rs 2,199 plan subscribers get 1.5 GB per day and 12,000 minutes of off-net calls. Airtel’s Rs 2,398 plan also offers 1.5GB data and 12,000 minutes of off-net calls.

The new plans from Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are already available while the revised all-in-one plans from Jio will come into effect starting December 6.

