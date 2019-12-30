Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea: Here are the best recharge plans to pick for 2020

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone recently revised their prepaid plans. Check out the best plans available. Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone recently revised their prepaid plans. Check out the best plans available.

This year the Indian telecom industry has been major ups and downs. One of the major events that occurred in the telecom industry this year is the hike of tariffs. In 2019, almost every key telecom operator increased price of their prepaid plans. Vodafone-Idea (previously Vodafone) was the first operator to announce the new plans followed by Airtel and Reliance Jio.

The coming of new plans with expensive price tag have created confusion among subscribers on to which plan to pick. Some of these plans offer good value while others don’t. Let’s take a quick look at the best tariff plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone in different price segments.

Best one month plans

Jio Rs 199 plan: Jio users looking for a monthly prepaid plan with 1.5GB data should go for this plan. In total this Jio plan offers 42GB data with daily limit of 1.5GB data for validity of 28 days. The plan also offers Jio to Jio unlimited calls while Jio to Non-Jio calls come with FUP of 1,000 minutes. It also offers 100 SMSes per day, complimentary subscription to all Jio Apps.

Jio Rs 249 plan: If you have a Jio number and are also a gamer and require more data like 2GB everyday this plan is well-suited. This Jio prepaid plan offers a total of 56GB data for 28 days with every day data cap of 2GB. The plan also provides Jio to Jio unlimited voice calls while Jio to Non-Jio calls come with FUP of 1,000 minutes, 100 SMSes per day, access to all Jio Apps.

Airtel Rs 249 data: For basic smartphone users who use social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and others a lot this Airtel plan should be good enough. Under this plan, Airtel users get 1.5GB data per day, 100/day SMS, unlimited calls to all network, and benefits like Wynk Music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. This plan should be well-suited for Airtel users looking a monthly plan.

Airtel Rs 298 data: The Rs 249 is enough for regular smartphone users but if you are a gamer and need more data to play games like PUBG Mobile and Asphalt 9 there’s Rs 298 plan from Airtel. This Airtel plan plan comes with 28 days validity and offers 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls to all networks. This plan also offers benefits like Wynk Music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Vodafone Rs 249: This Vodafone plan is for users who can do with 1.5GB data per day. This plan offers unlimited voice calls to all networks and subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5 for a period of 28 days.

Vodafone Rs 299: Vodafone subscribers looking for more data can go for this plan. Under this recharge plan, Vodafone offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calls to all networks, and subscription to Vodafone Play, Zee5 for 28 days.

Best three months plans

Jio Rs 555 plan: For Jio users looking for three months or 84days plan this one is good enough. The plan offers a total of 126GB data with daily FUP of 1.5GB per day. The plan also offers Jio to Jio unlimited, FUP of 3,000 minutes from Jio to Non-Jio number, 100 SMSes per day, and access to all Jio Apps.

Jio Rs 599 plan: Jio users looking for 2GB data benefit everyday for three months should go for this recharge pack. Under this plan Jio users get a total of 168 GB data with 2GB data limit per day for a period of 84 days. The plan also offers Jio to Jio unlimited, FUP of 3,000 minutes from Jio to Non-Jio number, 100 SMSes per day, and access to all Jio Apps.

Airtel Rs 598 data: Under this plan Airtel users get 1.5GB data per day, 100/day SMS, unlimited calls to all networks for a period of 84 days. Other benefits that the plan brings include Wynk Music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs 698 data: For heavy internet Airtel users this 84days plan looks better. Under the plan Airtel users get 2GB data per day, 100/Day SMS, unlimited calls to all networks, and other benefits like: Wynk Music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Vodafone Rs 699: Vodafone users looking for a 84 days recharge plan get only one option. Under the plan, users get 2GB per day, unlimited calls to all networks, and subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5.

Best one year plans

Jio Rs 2,199 plan: It should be noted that as a part for Happy New Year offer the Jio Rs 2,199 is currently available for lower price of Rs 2,020 until January first week. This is the only good Jio annual plan users can opt for right now, Under the plan, Jio users get total 547.5GB data with 1.5GB per day FUP, Jio to Jio unlimited calls, 12,000 minutes limit for Jio to Non-Jio calls, 100SMS per day, and access to all Jio apps. This plan comes with 365 days validity.

Airtel Rs 2398 plan: Similar to Jio, Airtel also offers onlu one good anual plan worth Rs 2398. Under this plan Airtel users get 1.5GB data per day, 100/day SMS, unlimited calls to all networks for a period of 365 days. Other benefits that the plan brings include Wynk Music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Vodafone Rs 2,399: Vodafone users looking for a annual or 365days recharge plan also get only one option similar to Airtel and Jio. Under the plan, users get 1.5GB per day, unlimited calls to all networks, and subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5.

