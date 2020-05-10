Reliance Jio, Airtel introduces new prepaid recharge plans: Full details inside (Express photo) Reliance Jio, Airtel introduces new prepaid recharge plans: Full details inside (Express photo)

Last week Reliance Jio and Airtel launched new prepaid plans for their users. While Jio’s targets users working from home with the new plan, Airtel aims to offer budget plans to its users. Jio launched Rs 2,399 long term prepaid plan for users who are working from home due to the coronavirus lockdown. Airtel, on the other hand, introduced Rs 99, Rs 129, and Rs 199 for its prepaid users.

Here are the details of all the newly launched plans by Jio and Airtel. TelecomTalk was the first to report about the new Airtel plans.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 plan: Benefits

Starting with Jio. The Rs 2,399 is a yearly plan for prepaid users. Under this plan, users get 2GB of high-speed daily data along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, 12,000 FUP minutes of Non-Jio voice calling, and 100 daily complimentary SMSes. Similar to other Jio annual plans this one also comes with 336 days validity.

Jio already offers an annual recharge plan worth Rs 2,121 under which the company offers 1.5GB data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, 12,000 FUP minutes of Non-Jio voice calling, and 100 daily complimentary SMSes for 336 days. Both the yearly plans come with Jio’s complementary apps support including Jio Cinema, MyJioApp, Jio Savaan and more. The plan is available on a pan India basis.

Airtel Rs 99 plan: Benefits

Airtel adds one more plan to its cheaper recharge pack lineup. Under the new Rs 99 plan, prepaid users get 1GB of total data, unlimited calls to any network — unlike Jio — and 100 SMS. This plan comes with a validity of 18 days. The plan also includes additional benefits such as Zee5, Wynk Music and Airtel XStream subscription. It is available in only a few circles including Bihar, Jharkhand, Kolkata, MP and Chattisgarh, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East and West Bengal.

Airtel Rs 129 plan: Benefits

Another prepaid recharge plan that Bharti Airtel launched last week is priced at Rs 129. This one also offers benefits such as unlimited calls to any network, 1GB of total data, Zee5, Wynk Music and Airtel XStream subscription. The difference between Rs 99 and Rs 129 plans are in SMS and validity. The Rs 129 plan offers 300 SMSes and has a validity of 24 days. This one also is limited to select circles including Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, MP, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Airtel Rs199 plan: Benefits

Undoubtedly, this 199 Airtel prepaid plan offers more benefits when compared to the other two prepaid recharge packs. Under the Rs 199 plan users get 1GB data every day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls to all networks, Zee5, Wynk Music and Airtel XStream subscription. This one comes with 24 days validity and is also limited to select circles including Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, MP, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa, North East, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

