Reliance Jio bring back Rs 4,999 annual prepaid plan: Other one-year plans from Jio

Here are all long-term plans that Reliance Jio brings for its prepaid users. Here are all long-term plans that Reliance Jio brings for its prepaid users.

Getting an annual plan reduces the burden of recharging phone number every other month. All major telecom operators offer yearly plans to their prepaid users. Adding to the list of annual plans Jio brings back its Rs 4999 prepaid plan that it discontinued last year. The new Rs 4999 long-term prepaid plan offers unlimited Jio-Jio calls but limits calls to 12,000 minutes for other operators. Meaning after the 12000 min call limit is over users will need to pay for calls.

Under the new Rs 4999 prepaid plan Jio users get 100 SMSes per day and 350GB 4G data. The good bit is that this plan doesn’t come with daily data limit like other Jio plans. However, after the total 350GB data is consumed it will be capped at 64 Kbps. The Jio Rs 4999 plan comes with 360 days validity. This makes it the longest validity plan from Jio. Other annual plans come with 336 days validity period. Jio recently reduced the validity of these plans to 336 days from 365 days.

READ: Best prepaid plans under Rs 150

READ: Best international roaming packs you must check out

Reliance Jio offers several other yearly plans to its prepaid users. Today we will take a look at all annual plans Jio offers.

Rs 2121 prepaid plan: Jio launched this plan last year. The plan price was reduced to Rs 2020 as a part of new year offer. It was a limited period offer and the price of the plan is back to Rs 2121 again. Under this plan Jio offers unlimited off-net calls to Jio users while calls to non-Jio numbers have been capped at 12000 minutes post which users will need to pay for making calls to other networks. The plan offers 1.5GB 4G data every day which totals the data to 504GB for the validity period, 100SMS per day and access to all Jio apps. This plan comes with 336 days validity.

READ: Best prepaid plans with 365 days validity from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Rs 1299 prepaid plan: This plan is offer people who don’t use internet a lot but is looking for an annual plan. Under this plan offers unlimited off-net calls to Jio users while calls to non-Jio numbers have been capped at 12000 minutes post which users will need to pay for making calls to other networks. The prepaid plan offers a total of 24GB data, 3600 SMS and access to all Jio apps. This plan comes with 336 days validity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd