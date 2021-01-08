scorecardresearch
Redmi Note 9T 5G launch today: Live stream details, expected price and specifications

Xiaomi will host the Redmi Note 9T launch event today at 5:30PM IST and it will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel. Read on to know everything about the upcoming Xiaomi device.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 8, 2021 1:16:37 pm
Redmi Note 9T 5G global launch event will take place today. Ahead of the launch, the specifications and pricing for the 5G device have already surfaced online. The mid-range phone is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 5G that was launched in China in November 2020. Xiaomi will host the Redmi Note 9T launch event today at 1:00PM GMT+1, which is 5:30PM in India.

The event will be live-streamed via Twitter and Facebook global accounts of Xiaomi. One can also watch the event live via Xiaomi’s official YouTube channel. We have embedded Redmi Note 9T’s live stream link below, so that you can watch it here.

Redmi Note 9T: Expected price

As per an Amazon listing (spotted by Droidholic), the Redmi Note 9T will be priced at EUR 229.90, which is around Rs 20,700. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Xiaomi could also offer the device with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. This variant will reportedly cost EUR 269.90 (approximately Rs 24,300).

Redmi Note 9T: Expected specifications

If rumours and leaks are to be believed, the upcoming Redmi phone will arrive with a 6.53-inch display. The panel will likely offer support for full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U processor, which will be backed by 4GB RAM and up to 128GB. It could also offer support for NFC. The Redmi Note 9T is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery.

Brands like Samsung and Realme are offering a 6,000mAh battery with new devices. As for the photography, we could see a triple camera setup at the back. It is said to include a 48MP primary sensor. The setup is also expected to consists of an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. On the front, there could be a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls. Xiaomi is likely to launch the handset in two colours variant, including Nightfall Black and Daybreak Purple.

