Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: What’s the difference?

Xiaomi has just launched its Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India. To recall, the company launched the Redmi Note 9 in international markets back in April. Key features of the device include a 6.53-inch full HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, 48MP quad camera sensor and more. The phone will go up against devices like the Realme Narzo 10, Samsung Galaxy A21s, Oppo A9 2020 and Vivo S1 Pro smartphones in India. The new Redmi Note 9 starts at Rs 11,999.

Redmi Note 9 will be going up against the Realme Narzo 10 in terms of specifications and price. Here we will be looking at how the new Redmi Note 9 compares with the Realme Narzo 10 in terms of specifications.

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Price in India

Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available in three colour options: Aqua Green, Arctic White and Pebble Grey. The company will hold the first sale for the device on July 24 via Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Stores.

Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device comes in three colour options: That Blue, That Green and That White. The device currently sells in a flash sale model via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Design

Redmi Note 9 comes with what the calls an Aura Balance design, which makes the phone look similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The device sports a glass and metal sandwich design with both the back and front panel having Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ dot-notch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. On the back, it features a quad-camera setup inside of a square housing that also holds the capacitive fingerprint scanner.

Realme Narzo 10, on the other hand, features a dated design with a waterdrop style notch. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display, which falls pale in comparison. The back looks a bit interesting with a pattern on it, however, having a plastic back panel in 2020, makes the phone feel dated. The quad-camera module is vertically aligned on the top left corner. Just like the Redmi Note 10, it also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Both the devices carry the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Display

Redmi Note 9 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a 2340×1080 pixels resolution. It features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch display. The Realme Narzo 10, on the other hand, features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It features a 20:9 aspect ratio with a waterdrop style notch. The Redmi Note 9 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, whereas, the Realme Narzo 10 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Processor and UI

Realme Narzo 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, which is a decent chipset. However, the Redmi Note 9 takes it a step ahead and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which on paper performs better. Both the devices run Google’s Android 10 operating system out of the box with their own skin on top. Realme Narzo 10 runs Realme UI whereas the Redmi Note 9 runs the MIUI 11. Performance depends upon the optimisations these brands have added to their custom skins.

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Cameras

Both the Redmi Note 9 and the Realme Narzo 10 sport a quad camera setup on the back. The Redmi Note 9 features a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Realme Narzo 10 sports a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

On the front, the Redmi Note 9 sports a 13MP sensor for taking selfies, whereas, the Realme Narzo 10 features a 16MP sensor.

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: Battery

Redmi Note 9 is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for 9W reverse charging and 18W fast charging. The company bundles a 22.5W fast charger in the box. The Realme Narzo 10 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and it also comes with support for 18W fast charging.

