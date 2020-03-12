Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Which one offers better value?

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Comparing prices and specifications. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Comparing prices and specifications.

Xiaomi today launched the Redmi Note 9 series in India featuring the Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max. The pricing of the Note-series has gone up the same way Realme pushed the cost of its Realme 6-series. Both the companies are insisting that the base models of their new lineup (Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 6) are the successor to their respective high-end models of last year (Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme 5 Pro). It means that Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5 did not get a successor.

Realme’s number series and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series are launched at the same time every year and compete with each other. This time around as well, the pricing of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Realme 6 are the same inviting a competition. So here we go:

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Pricing and storage models

The pricing of both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Realme 6 starts at Rs 12,999 for the base model of 4GB RAM and the 64GB internal storage. However, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, the Realme 6 is priced Rs 1,000 lower than the Redmi phone at Rs 14,999. Additionally, Realme 6 has another variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is priced at Rs 15,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Display

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole aligned to the centre and the Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with punch-hole placed in the top left corner. However, since the Realme 6’s display supports 90Hz refresh rate, it should be better than the screen of Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Processor and UI

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by the 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU whereas the Realme 6 is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio G90T processor paired with Mali-G76. Based on the specifications of both the chipsets, the Snapdragon 720G is superior in performance but the Helio G90T is better with graphics. Both the phones run Android 10 out of the box with their respective custom skins on top.

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Camera

Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 6 feature a quad-rear camera setup. The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a primary 48MP sensor clubbed with an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Realme 6, on the other hand, features a primary 64MP sensor clubbed with an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochromatic lens. The front camera on both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Realme 6 is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Battery and more

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is backed by a 5020mAh battery whereas the Realme 6 features a comparatively smaller 4300mAh battery. When it comes to charging speed, the Redmi Note 9 Pro supports 18W charging but the Realme 6 supports 30W charging.

Both the phones feature side-mounted fingerprint sensors and 3.5mm audio jack. While both the phone feature GPS navigation, the Redmi Note 9 Pro also supports India’s NavIC navigation system. The Redmi phone also features the IR blaster, which is absent on the Realme phone.

