Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro: Which is the better pro?

Today we are going to compare the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with the Realme 6 Pro. Today we are going to compare the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with the Realme 6 Pro.

Xiaomi has introduced its highly anticipated Redmi Note 9 Pro series, which has two phones this time: Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Given the specifications and price, the Redmi Note 9 Pro series competes directly with Realme 6 phones, which were also introduced recently in the Indian market.

We compared the Redmi Note 9 Pro vs the Realme 6 earlier, and today we are comparing the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with the Realme 6 Pro.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro: Price, colour options

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It will be made available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.

The Realme 6 Pro starts a bit higher price of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, its 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999 and the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999. The device is available in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour options.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro: Display

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS display, with a punch-hole to accommodate the front camera in the top. The display used in Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display. It also comes with a punch-hole camera module, positioned on the top left corner. But the Realme 6 Pro features a higher 90Hz display refresh rate, which would on paper make it much smoother than the display of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Realme 6 Pro comes with a 64MP quad camera setup on the back. Realme 6 Pro comes with a 64MP quad camera setup on the back.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro: Processor

Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the Realme 6 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. So on paper, both the devices would be evenly matched in terms of performance.

Also Read: Redmi Note 9 Pro first impressions: What has really changed in 2020?

One factor that would make the most difference is the skins that both the companies use on top of Google’s Android 10. Realme uses its own Realme UI custom skin, whereas Xiaomi uses its own MIUI 11 skin.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro: Cameras

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a single 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for the company’s own 33W fast charging technology. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for the company’s own 33W fast charging technology.

Realme 6 Pro also has a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 2MP macro lens. In our review, we found the camera takes good pictures in all lighting conditions and is a great performer.

Unlike the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, it features a dual camera setup on the front, consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor. The front camera also performs well but smooths out the skin a bit while taking selfies.

First look at the Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro: Battery

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for the company’s own 33W fast charging technology. This does make it a better deal on paper given the bigger battery and faster charging.

Whereas, the Realme 6 Pro comes with a 4,300mAh battery with support for the company’s own 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd