Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 5 Pro: Key differences, specifications comparison

Xiaomi has just launched its Redmi Note 8 smartphone in India, starting at Rs 9,999. This price bracket has a lot of smartphones that will give this new smartphone a run for its money.

The toughest competition the new Redmi Note 8 will face will be from its own predecessor the Redmi Note 7S and from the Realme 5 Pro, all of which come with a 48MP primary sensor on the back. Here’s a comparison of all of the three smartphones based on their specifications.

Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, availability

Redmi Note 8 has been made available in two RAM/storage variants. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999, whereas, the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The device will be made available via Amazon and Mi.com starting October 21 at 12 noon.

Redmi Note 7S is currently available at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32Gb storage variant. And its larger 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is currently available at Rs 9,999.

Realme 5 Pro is the most expensive smartphone on this list starting at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999. And lastly, the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 5 Pro: Design and display

Both the Redmi Note 8 and the Realme 5 Pro feature a quad camera setup on the back, whereas, the Redmi Note 7S features a dual camera setup. All of the devices feature a waterdrop style notched display on the front.

Both the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 7S feature a 6.3-inch dot notch display with a Full HD+ resolution. Whereas, the Realme 5 Pro also sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch.

Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 5 Pro: Processor and UI

Redmi Note 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. Whereas, the Redmi Note 7S features a step-down Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. Both the devices run MIUI skin on top of Google’s Android operating system.

Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU, which is the most powerful of the bunch. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top.

Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 5 Pro: Cameras

Both the Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5 Pro sport quad camera setups on the back. Redmi Note 7S, on the other hand, sports a dual camera setup. All of the devices come with 48MP primary sensors. Redmi Note 8 sports a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a fourth 2MP depth sensor. As for selfies, it features a 13MP sensor for taking selfies.

Redmi Note 7S sports a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 13MP sensor for taking selfies.

Lastly, the Realme 5 Pro also features a quad camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Coming to the front camera, it comes with a 16MP sensor fit inside of a teardrop notch and has an aperture of f/2.0.

Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 5 Pro: Battery

Redmi Note 8 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 18w fast charging. The Redmi Note 7S is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 technology. Lastly, Realme 5 Pro is backed by a 4,035mAh battery with support for the company’s own VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology.