Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Realme XT: Specifications, price comparison

Xiaomi has finally brought its first-ever 64MP camera phone — Redmi Note 8 Pro — to India. The device is a successor to Xioami’s popular Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone and starts at Rs 14,999. Not long ago, the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro were compared, given their similar specifications and price.

This time too, both Redmi and Realme have similar smartphones in their catalogue. While the Realme 5 Pro sports similar specs and price as the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the Realme XT sports the same 64MP quad-rear camera setup as the Note 8 Pro. Here is a comparison of the three smartphones based on their specifications and prices:

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Realme XT: Price

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has launched for a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is priced at Rs 15,999 whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is priced at Rs 17,999.

The 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM model of Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999, equal to the Redmi Note 8 Pro. However, the base model of the Realme 5 Pro with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs 13,999, while the Note 8 Pro doesn’t have a 4GB RAM model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model of Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999, which is cheaper than the 8GB RAM model of Note 8 Pro.

The Realme XT is the most expensive among the three devices. It is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base variant of 4GB RAM+64GB ROM. The device costs Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM+64GB ROM model and Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM+128GB ROM model.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Realme XT: Display

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features an HDR 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back. The Realme 5 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection on top only.

The screen of the Realme XT is better among the three as it sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. While both the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Realme XT sports an in-display fingerprint reader.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Realme XT: Processor

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor, which is a gaming chipset. The 12nm processor is paired with Mali-G76 GPU. The Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT are powered by the 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU.

The MediaTek chip of Redmi Note 8 Pro has higher clock speed at 2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 in comparison to Snapdragon 712’s 2×2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver CPU speed. The MediaTek chip also sports higher RAM speed.

However, the Snapdragon 712 of the Realme phones has a smaller 10nm semiconductor size in comparison to 12nm size of the MediaTek chip and it also supports faster download speed. While the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a Liquid Cooling technology, the Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT do not have this feature.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Realme XT: Camera

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a quad-rear camera setup, where the primary lens is a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor paired with an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens (120-degrees), a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP dedicated macro lens.

Realme 5 Pro also comes with four cameras at the back. but the primary sensor on the device is a 48MP Sony IMX586 lens clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor (119-degrees), a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP dedicated macro lens.

The Realme XT sports the same 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-rear camera combination as the Redmi Note 8 Pro where the primary lens is the same Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor clubbed with an ultrawide lens, portrait lens, and a dedicated macro lens.

The front camera on the Redmi Note 8 Pro is a 20MP selfie camera, whereas both the Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT sport a 16MP selfie camera.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Realme XT: Battery and UI

The Redmi Note 8 Pro runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and by the end of December, it will receive the new MIUI 11 update (based on Android 9 Pie). The Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT run the Color OS 6 based on Android 9 Pie as well.

The battery on the Redmi Note 8 Pro is 4,500mAh with support for the 18W fast charging support. The charger is being provided inside the box this time. In comparison, both the Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT sports a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Realme XT: Other parameters

All three of the phones sport the 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port, but the Redmi Note 8 Pro features the IR blaster as well, which is absent in the Realme phones. Coming to sound, the Realme XT support Dolby Atmos sound, which is not present in the other two phones. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is also IP52 rated for dust and water resistance, which is something one does not typically see in phones priced under Rs 20,000.