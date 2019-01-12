Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro: Specifications, difference in features

Xiaomi recently launched its latest generation Redmi Note 7 smartphone in China. This is the first smartphone to be a part of the new Redmi by Xiaomi sub-brand. It is a successor to the Redmi 6 series launched last December.

The Redmi Note 7 comes with some interesting features like a 48MP primary sensor, a waterdrop style notched display, 4,000mAh battery and more. We compare the new Redmi Note 7 vs the Redmi Note 6 Pro, and see what has changed in terms of design, specifications and features. There’s also Redmi Note 7 Pro on the cards, but that will only be revealed in February at the time of the Chinese New Year.

Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price

Redmi Note 7 will be made available in three RAM/internal storage variants. The 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage is priced at 999 Yuan (approximately Rs 10,000), 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,000) and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at 1,399 Yuan (approximately Rs 14,000). The company hasn’t revealed any global availability details for the same.

Given the popularity of the Redmi series in India, this phone should make its way to the market, though how soon that happens is unclear for now.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro was initially launched in China on November 6, followed by an India launch on November 22 last year. It is available in two RAM/internal storage variants in India – 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. The device is currently available in India via Amazon, Xiaomi’s official website and offline stores.

Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro: Design, Display

Xiaomi has changed a lot of the design elements of its Redmi Note 7 from all of its predecessors. Till date, Redmi smartphones used to come with a metal or a plastic chassis, whereas the Redmi Note 7 is the first Redmi smartphone to sport a glass and metal sandwich build.

Both the smartphones feature a notched display, however, the sizes of the notches aren’t similar. Redmi Note 6 sports a 6.26-inch display with a normal long notch, whereas, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop style notch.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is available in Black, Blue, Red and Rose Gold colour options and the Redmi Note 7 has been made available in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour variants.

Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro: Processor, battery

Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with an Adreno 509. While the new Redmi Note 7 has the more powerful Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. Both the Snapdragon 636 and 660 quite similar in many aspects, and are even made upon the same 14nm FinFET technology. However, the difference caused by the different CPU clock frequencies, makes the Snapdragon 660 appear at the top.

Coming to the battery specifications, both the Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 7 are backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery. However, the difference is in the type of charging technologies used. The Redmi Note 6 Pro supports Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0, whereas the Redmi Note 7 supports Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 technology. This will surely make a difference in the charging times. Redmi Note 7 Pro has a Type-C port for charging, while the older phone had a micro-USB port for charging.

Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro: Camera

Cameras is where Xiaomi is promising a major change in the new Redmi Note 7, as it is the company’s first smartphone to feature a 48MP primary sensor on the back.

The Redmi Note 7 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 13MP sensor for taking selfies. This Redmi variant has a Samsung GM1 sensor for the 48MP dual camera, which also has AI support.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro also comes with a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor paired with a 2MP secondary depth sensor.With Redmi Note 6 Pro, the camera performance was similar to the earlier Redmi Note 5 Pro, that launched in early 2018 in India.

The big question for many users will be whether the Redmi Note 7 manages to make a huge difference in the camera performance with the new sensor, especially in the under Rs 15,000 budget category. Plus there’s a Redmi Note 7 Pro on the cards, which will have a much better Sony IMX586 sensor for the 48MP camera.