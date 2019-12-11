Redmi K30 5G, 4G vs Redmi K20: Design, camera, battery and all that has changed

Xiaomi Redmi K30 is official and here’s how it compares with Redmi K20. Xiaomi Redmi K30 is official and here’s how it compares with Redmi K20.

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi K series earlier this year with the launch of the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. Both the Redmi K20 series phones have received great responses from consumers across the world including India. The same is expected of the just arrived Redmi K30. Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 in China on Tuesday. The Redmi K30 comes in two variants, one with 5G support while the other one with 4G support.

Compared to the Redmi K20, Xiaomi brings a lot of changes in the newly launched Redmi K30. The Redmi K30 comes with a different as well as unique design, larger screen, better cameras, powerful hardware, bigger battery and connectivity. The Redmi K30 comes with both 5G and 4G support, while the Redmi K20 just includes 4G support. Overall, the Redmi K30 is a big upgrade over the Redmi K20 in almost all aspects.

Let’s take a quick look at everything that has changed from Redmi K20 to Redmi K30.

Redmi K30 vs Redmi K20: Design compared

Compared to the Redmi K20, a lot has changed in the design department of the Redmi K30. Unlike the Redmi K20, the Redmi K30 takes a minimalist design approach for its design. The Redmi K30 comes with a single-colour scheme. The Redmi K20 includes flashy flame aura design that has received great response from the consumers around the world. Some of the key highlights of the Redmi K30 are the circular rear camera module and dual punch-hole cameras. The Redmi K20, in comparison, includes a pop-up camera system.

Redmi K30 vs Redmi K20: Display compared

Compared to the Redmi K20 the Redmi K30 comes with a much bigger screen. The Redmi K30 includes a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio that offers a 120hz refresh rate. Yes, the K30 doesn’t come with sAMOLED screen. In comparison, the Redmi K20 comes with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. One common aspect between both the old and new Redmi K series phones is Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and back.

The Redmi K20 includes the fingerprint sensor beneath the screen but that isn’t the case with the K30. With the K30 Redmi takes inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S10 series of phones and includes the fingerprint sensor on the side.

Redmi K30 vs Redmi K20: Processor compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series remains the constant. The Redmi K30 comes in two variants: 5G and 4G. The top-end 5G model of the Redmi K30 is powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 765G processor while the 4G version uses Snapdragon 730G that is a notch higher than the predecessor. The Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 730 processor.

It is safe to say that the Redmi K30 4G will be much better at running heavy GPU games compared to the Redmi K20 considering Snapdragon 730G is said to provide up to 15 percent faster GPU rendering compared to the 730.

Redmi K30 vs Redmi K20: Cameras compared

There are more cameras on both front and back of Redmi K30 when compared to the Redmi K20. Notably, the 5G and 4G models of the Redmi K30 come with different camera setup. The K30 5G includes a quad-camera setup on the rear panel with 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP depth sensor and 2MP camera. In comparison, the 4G Redmi K30 comes with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera. In comparison, there are just three cameras on the rear side of the K20. The phone includes a 48MP + 8MP + 13MP rear camera setup.

For selfies, the Redmi K20 includes only one 20MP camera in the form of a pop-up. In comparison, the Redmi K30 goes a notch ahead and packs two selfie cameras. The phone includes a main 20MP selfie camera and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. The two cameras sit inside a dual punch-hole setup on the top-right corner of the screen, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 series.

Redmi K30 vs Redmi K20: Battery compared

The Redmi K20 packs 4000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In comparison, the Redmi K30 goes a notch higher and includes a bigger 4500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Xiaomi maintains the USB Type C support for the Redmi K30 making it a standard for all its phones.

Redmi K30 vs Redmi K20: Variants, price compared

Both the Redmi K30 4G and 5G come in four variants. The Redmi K30 5G models come with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage at CNY 1,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at CNY 2,299, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at CNY 2,599 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at CNY 2,899. The Redmi K30 4G also comes in four models including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage at CNY 1,599, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at CNY 1,699, 8GB RAM + 128GB at CNY 1,899 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at CNY 2,199.

The Redmi K20 is currently available with a starting price of Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The top-end model of the Redmi K20 comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and is available at Rs 22,999.

Redmi K30 India launch

The Redmi K30 India launch date is yet to be revealed by Xiaomi. Some rumours making rounds on the internet suggests that the Redmi K30 may hit the Indian market in the first quarter of 2020. Considering India is still not 5G ready it is expected that the Redmi K30 4G may come to India instead of the 5G version of the phone.

