How do Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus7 compare?

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Price, Specifications: OnePlus recently launched its latest flagship offerings in the global markets. These include the OnePlus 7 Pro, which went on sale just after the launch date and the OnePlus 7, which saw its first sale take place today. The OnePlus 7 is an upgraded version of the OnePlus 6T with better cameras and an upgraded processor.

Advertising

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi also launched its latest flagship lineup of smartphones in its home market, China. It includes the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro. The company has stated that it will be bringing both these new smartphones to the Indian market by July.

Here’s a look at how both the new OnePlus 7 and Redmi K20 Pro compare to each other on the basis of specifications.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Price

Redmi K20 Pro is currently not available in India. It is available in four RAM/internal storage options: 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage priced at Yuan 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,200), Yuan 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,200), Yuan 2,799 (approximately Rs 28,200) and Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,200), respectively.

Advertising

OnePlus 7 will be made available in two variants – 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. It is currently available for consumers to purchase at Amazon India, the company’s e-store and OnePlus offline stores.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Design

Redmi K20 Pro has a glass and metal body with a 3D gradient design. It also comes with a full-screen display with minimal bezels thanks to the pop-up selfie camera. The device comes with an 8-layer graphite stereo cooling technology, which uses a double-sided three-dimensional heat dissipation structure. It is the only device on the list to sport a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus 7 keeps the design of its predecessor, the OnePlus 6T. It features a glass and metal sandwich body. OnePlus 7 just like the 6T features a waterdrop style notched display and does not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Display

Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The company claims that the display comes with 600 nits of brightness and DC dimming technology. It features a 7th generation in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

OnePlus 7 sports a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Processor, RAM and internal storage

Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. This means on paper all of these will have similar performance levels. However, both companies have made software tweaks for enhanced performance.

Redmi K20 Pro, for instance, has Game Turbo 2.0 mode, which the company claims enhances the click sensitivity. On the display side, it also brightens the screen to ensure that users can see clearly even when the parts of the game are darker. Whereas, OnePlus has its bare bones skin and Game mode to enhance performance.

The Redmi K20 Pro comes in four RAM/internal storage variants: 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. The OnePlus 7 comes in 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and a 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Cameras

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a triple camera at the back. The setup includes a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP sensor and a 13MP sensor. Whereas, the OnePlus 7 features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor.

The Redmi K20 Pro sports a 20MP motorised pop-up selfie camera, whereas, the OnePlus 7 similar to the 6T sports a 16MP selfie camera integrated into a waterdrop style notch on the front.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Battery

The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 4000mAh non-removable battery with support for 27W fast charging. And the OnePlus 7 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

Advertising

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Software

Coming to software, both of the devices run Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system. However, they use their own skins on top of the operating system to differentiate themselves from each other. Redmi utilises Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 skin and OnePlus uses their near-stock OxygenOS 9.5 skin.