Redmi K20 Pro vs Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Specifications, prices compared

Xiaomi recently launched its flagship smartphone dubbed, Redmi K20 Pro in India. The device comes with a lot of interesting flagship features like a full-screen display, motorised pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more. The device will take on the recently launched Asus 6Z and OnePlus 7 Pro in the Indian market. Here’s how the new Redmi K20 Pro stacks up against the Asus 6Z and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Redmi K20 Pro vs Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Price

Xiaomi just launched its Redmi K20 Pro smartphone in India. It starts at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 30,999. The device will go on sale in India starting July 22 at 12 pm. It will be made available in Carbon Black, Flame Red and Glacier Blue colour options.

OnePlus 7 Pro was launched back in May and is currently available in three colour options: Mirror Gray, Almond, and Nebula Blue. It is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 52,999 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Asus 6Z comes in three RAM/internal storage variants: 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage priced at Rs 31,999, Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. It is available exclusively on Flipkart in Midnight Black and Twilight Silver colour options.

Redmi K20 Pro vs Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Design

Redmi K20 Pro’s standout feature is its motorised pop-up selfie camera, which has LED lights that light up when the camera comes up. The device features a glass and metal sandwich build. It has a four-sided curved glass back with a unique flamed texture, which makes it stand out. It comes with a full-screen display with no notches or cut-outs thanks to the motorised pop-up selfie camera. It retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Asus 6Z is a great looking smartphone, with a metal and glass design that turn heads. There’s no notch or a punch-hole to house the front-facing camera. Instead, a selfie camera is housed in a rotating module which rotates upwards from the back, allowing the phone to have an edge-to-edge screen. Just like the Redmi K20 Pro it also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device does not feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 7 Pro looks stunning in its glass and metal sandwich design along with the motorised pop-up selfie camera. It features a full-screen display like the other two devices with an in-built fingerprint sensor. The only downside to the design of the OnePlus 7 Pro is the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi K20 Pro vs Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Display

Redmi K20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Whereas the Asus 6Z offers users a 6.4-inch full HD+ IPS display. Lastly, the OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Redmi K20 Pro vs Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Processor and storage

All of the three smartphones are powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU, which on paper will provide similar performance on paper. However, there might be a performance difference due to hardware and software optimisations made by the manufacturers.

Redmi K20 Pro comes in two RAM/storage options: 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. The Asus 6Z comes with 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage. Lastly, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage. Keep in mind that this comes with UFS 3.0 storage, which is up to 10 times faster than traditional storage.

Redmi K20 Pro vs Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Cameras

Redmi K20 Pro sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, a secondary 13MP wide-angle sensor and an 8MP tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features a motor0ised pop-up selfie camera with a 20MP sensor.

The Zenfone 6 comes with a dual-camera setup, featuring a 48MP (Sony’s IMX586) main camera and a secondary 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. The phone uses a flip mechanism that turns the rear cameras to the front, which brings the rear camera to the front.

OnePlus 7 Pro’s triple camera includes a 48MP sensor at f/1.6 aperture, an 8MP telephoto lens at f/2.4 aperture and a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens at f/2.2 aperture. On the front, it features a pop-up selfie camera with a 16MP sensor.

Redmi K20 Pro vs Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Operating system and battery

All of the devices run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with their own respective skins on top. OnePlsu 7 Pro utilises its own OxygenOS 9 skin, whereas the Redmi K20 Pro and Asus 6Z utilise their own MIUI 10 and ZenUI 6 skins, respectively. Both the OxygenOS 9 skin and the ZenUI 6 skin are very close to stock Android and do not feel cluttered.

Redmi K20 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. OnePlus 7 Pro is also backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own proprietary 30W (5V/6A) Warp Charge technology. Asus 6Z has the biggest battery amongst these, which clocks in at 5,000mAh and comes with 18W fast charging support.