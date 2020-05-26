Redmi Earbuds S vs Realme Buds Air Neo: Which TWS earbuds are better?

Both Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless earphones and Realme Buds Air Neo come with their different sets of features and have their own individual pros and cons. Both Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless earphones and Realme Buds Air Neo come with their different sets of features and have their own individual pros and cons.

Xiaomi and Realme have both launched a budget pair of truly wireless earbuds in India, Redmi Earbuds S and Realme Buds Air Neo, respectively. Both Redmi Earbuds S and Realme Buds Air Neo come with nifty features and have their own individual pros and cons. Now that both Realme and Redmi true wirless earbuds have arrived in India let’s compare them both and take a look at which offers better value for the money.

Redmi Earbuds S vs Realme Buds Air Neo: Price

Redmi Earbuds S are priced at Rs 1,799 and will be available starting May 27 at 12 PM via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio outlets. The buds are only available in the black colour option with matte finish. These are essentially a rebranded pair of the Redmi AirDots S, which were launched in China last month at a price of Yuan 100 (approximately Rs 1,100). This means the Redmi Earbuds S are slightly more expensive in India when compared to China and that could be due to import duties.

In comparison, Realme Buds Air Neo are a bit more expensive at Rs 2,999. Realme Buds Air Neo will be made available on Flipkart and Realme.com and will be soon available on offline stores. Realme Buds Air Neo comes in four funky colour options: Pop White, Punk Green and Rock Red.

Redmi Earbuds S Realme Buds Air Neo Price Rs 1,799 Rs 2,999 Colour options Black Pop White, Punk Green, Rock Red Drivers 7.2mm 13mm Controls Physical button Touch controls IP Rating IPX4 N/A Low Latency Mode Yes Yes Chipset Realtek RTL8763BFR Bluetooth chip Realme R1 custom chip Battery life (without case) 4h 12h Battery life (with case) 3h 17h

Redmi Earbuds S vs Realme Buds Air Neo: Features

Redmi Earbuds S sport 7.2mm drivers and come with support for the SBC codec. They are controlled using a button located on the outside shell. Users will be able to control music playback and calls using this multi-function button. Redmi Earbuds feature an IPX4 water resistance rating, which makes the device splash-proof. These also come with a low-latency gaming mode, which the company claims provide a smoother transmission of sound with reduced delay.

Redmi Earbuds S are powered by the Realtek RTL8763BFR Bluetooth chip, which allows for the earbuds to be paired separately also. They also support voice assistants like the Google Assistant and Siri.

The company claims that the Redmi Earbuds S offer four hours battery life for the earbuds only. When paired with the case, battery life is extended up to 12 hours.

In comparison, Realme Buds Air Neo are powered by the company’s own R1 chip, which is the same that we had seen on the more expensive Realme Buds Air. These also come with a low latency mode, 13mm drivers with a LCP multi-layer composite diaphragm. Thanks to the custom R1 chip and Google’s Fast Pair protocol, the Realme Buds Air Neo can pair automatically to your device when the charging case is opened.

Unlike the Redmi Earbuds S, Realme Buds Air Neo come with touch controls, which means that users can simply tap the earbuds to control music playback and calls.

Realme Buds Air Neo support Bluetooth 5.0 and come with a Dynamic Bass Boost solution to deliver an enhanced bass experience. They do not come with an official IP rating for water resistance. Realme claims that the buds offer a battery life of up to three hours and when paired with the charging case they have a combined battery life of 17 hours, which is around 5 hours more than Redmi.

