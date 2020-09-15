Redmi 9i vs Realme C12: Which is a better entry-level phone?

Redmi 9i vs Realme C12 (Source: Redmi and Express File Photo)

Xiaomi launches the Redmi 9i in India on Tuesday at a price starting at Rs 8,299 for the base model. With the new Redmi 9i the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is aiming to take on the likes of other entry-level smartphones available in the country like Realme C12, among others. At under Rs 10,000, both the Realme C12 at Rs 8,999 and Redmi 9i at Rs 8,299 are quite promisingly.

Both Realme C12 and Redmi 9i come bundled with Android 10 along with dual sim dual VoLTE support. Today, we will compare the Realme C12 and Redmi 9i and find out which one is a better deal for you.

Realme C12 vs Redmi 9i: Display

Realme C12 comes packed with a capacitive IPS LCD touch display of 6.5 inches along with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass. In comparison, the Redmi 9i has a 6.53 inches IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes without gorilla glass protection. It is comparatively slimmer than Realme C12.

Realme C12 vs Redmi 9i: Processor

Realme C12 runs on MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with up to 2.3 GHz octa-core processor whereas Redmi 9i runs on MediaTek Helio G25 chipset with 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex A53 processor.

Realme C12 vs Redmi 9i: Storage

Realme C12 comes with 32GB of internal storage and 3GB RAM with expandable storage of up to 256GB with a dedicated microSD slot. The Redmi 9i has 64GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM with expandable storage of up to 512GB with a dedicated microSD slot.

Realme C12 vs Redmi 9i: Camera

Redmi 9i has a single 13MP rear camera with 1080p 30fps video recording in addition to a 5-megapixel front camera. In comparison, the Realme C12 has a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera, 2MP secondary camera and macro lens which will be useful in zoom, blur, slow motion video and wide-angle photos. It also has 1080p 30fps video recording with 5MP front camera.

Realme C12 vs Redmi 9i: Battery

Both phones have non-removable battery with Realme C12 coming with a 6,000mAh battery while Redmi 9i has a 5,000 mAh battery.

