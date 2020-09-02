Redmi 9A vs Realme C12: Which is a better phone?

Redmi 9A vs Realme C12: Redmi 9A is backed by a 5,000mAh, whereas, the Realme C12 is backed by a comparatively larger 6,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi has launched the successor to the Redmi 8A, the Redmi 9A in India. The device originally launched alongside the Redmi 9C in Malaysia a few months ago, which has been rebranded as the Redmi 9 for the Indian consumers. The new Redmi 9A starts at Rs 6,799. Today we will compare the newly launched Redmi 9A and Realme’s cheapest device the Redmi C12 in terms of specifications. Take a look.

Redmi 9A vs Realme C12: Specifications

* Redmi 9A sports a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop-style notch display with a 1,600×720 pixels resolution. Whereas, the Realme C12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It also features a waterdrop style notch on the top.

Realme C12 features a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back, whereas, the Redmi 9A doesn’t come with one. (Express Photo) Realme C12 features a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back, whereas, the Redmi 9A doesn’t come with one. (Express Photo)

* Redmi 9A is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Realme C12, on the other hand, is powered by the MediaTek G35 processor paired with the IMG PowerVR GE8320. On paper, Realme C12 is more powerful compared to the Redmi 9A in terms of raw power. Take note, both the devices feature the same GPU, which means graphics performance will more or less be the same.

Realme C12 review: Buy this for battery, design

* Redmi 9A pulls ahead of the Realme C12 with 4GB of RAM compared to C12’s 3GB RAM. Redmi 9A comes with 64GB/128GB of internal storage, whereas, the Realme C12 only comes with 32GB storage.

* Realme C12 features a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back, whereas, the Redmi 9A doesn’t come with one.

* Both the Redmi 9A and Realme C12 run Google’s Android 10 operating system. The Redmi 9A comes with MIUI 12 skin over Android, whereas, the Realme C12 comes with Realme UI.

The Redmi 9A features a single camera module on the back, consisting of a 13MP sensor. (Image: Xiaomi) The Redmi 9A features a single camera module on the back, consisting of a 13MP sensor. (Image: Xiaomi)

* Redmi 9A is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. And the Realme C12 is backed by a comparatively larger 6,000mAh battery. This means that the Realme C12 will be able to last a tad bit longer than the Redmi 9A.

Redmi 9 vs Realme C15: Which budget phone is better?

* The Redmi 9A features a single camera module on the back, consisting of a 13MP sensor. Realme C12 features a better triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor along with a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

* On the front, both the devices feature a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

Redmi 9A vs Realme C12: Price in India

Redmi 9A has been made available in two variants: 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant priced at Rs 6,799 and 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant at Rs 7,499. It will be made available via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi offline stores and partner stores starting September 4. It can be purchased in three colour options: Nature Green, Sea Blue and Midnight Black.

Realme C12 is only available in a single RAM/storage configuration: 3GB RAM/32GB storage priced at Rs 8,999. The phone is currently available in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options, via Flipkart, Realme.com and partner stores.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd