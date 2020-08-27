Redmi 9 vs Realme C15: Which is the better budget phone?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi just launched its Redmi 9 in India. The device comes with decent specifications and is poised to go up against the Realme C15 in the Indian market. Both the devices are priced similarly and come with similar specifications. Today we will be taking a look at how the new Redmi 9 compares to the Realme C15 in terms of specifications.

Redmi 9 vs Realme C15: Price in India

Xiaomi Redmi 9 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device has been launched in three colour options: Sky Blue, Sporty Orange and Carbon Black. It will be made available starting August 31 via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and partner offline stores.

Realme C15 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It is available in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options via Flipkart and Realme.com. Offline sales for the Realme C15 will start from September 3.

Redmi 9 launched in India at Rs 8,999: Specs, variants, and availability

Realme C15 is compartitively more expensive, considering that the Redmi 9 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999, whereas, the same RAM and storage variant of the Realme C15 is priced at Rs 10,999.

Redmi 9 vs Realme C15: Specs

* Both the Redmi 9 and Realme C15 sport large HD+ displays. The Redmi 9 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. Realme C15 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with the same 1600×720 pixels resolution. Both the devices feature a waterdrop style notch on the top.

Realme C15 features a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. (Image: Realme) Realme C15 features a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. (Image: Realme)

* Both the Redmi 9 and Realme C15 are powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. This means that both the devices will have similar performance on paper.

* Redmi 9 comes with only 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB/128GB of storage. Whereas, the Realme C15 comes with 3GB/32GB of storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. Both the devices feature expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Moto G9 vs Realme Narzo 10 vs Redmi Note 9: Which under Rs 15,000 is better?

* Both the devices run Google’s latest Android 10 operating system with their own custom skins on top. Realme C15 comes with the Realme UI on top, whereas, Redmi 9 features MIUI 12.

* Both the devices feature a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back. They also support face unlock technology.

* Redmi 9 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It sports a USB Type-C charging port. Realme C15 features a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. But, the device features the older microUSB port for charging and data transfer.

* Redmi 9 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a secondary 2MP depth sensor. The Realme C15, on the other hand, features a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP “retro” lens.

Realme 7, 7 Pro India launch next week: Launch date, specs, price, and more

* Redmi 9 features a 5MP sensor on the front to take selfies. Realme C15 features an 8MP sensor for the same.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd