Redmi 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Realme C2: Specifications, price comparison

Xiaomi recently launched its new entry-level smartphone, dubbed Redmi 7 alongside its selfie-centric Redmi Y3 in India. The budget Redmi 7 will be taking on the recently launched Realme C2 and the Samsung Galaxy M10, which was launched earlier this year. Let’s find out how the new Redmi 7 fairs against the Realme C2 and Samsung’s Galaxy M10 in terms of specifications, and price.

Redmi 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Realme C2: Prices, India availability

Redmi 7 will be made available in two RAM/internal storage configurations in India – 2GB RAM/32GB storage, 3GB RAM/32GB storage priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively. It will go on sale starting April 29 via Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores.

Samsung Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs 7,990 for the 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage variant, whereas, the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 8,990. The device is being sold exclusively at Samsung online store and Amazon India.

Realme C2 will also be made available in two RAM/internal storage variants – 2GB RAM/16GB storage and 3GB RAM/32GB storage priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively. The device will be made available on Flipkart and realme.com starting May 15.

Redmi 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Realme C2: Display, Design

Redmi 7 has a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a dot notch on the top. It features a glossy polycarbonate back made to mimic glass and is held together by a plastic frame. The device comes in Black, Red and Blue colour options with a smoked gradient on the top. Overall, the Redmi 7 looks very premium for its price and more in line with the Redmi Note 7 series. Redmi 7 is also splash and dust-resistant with P2i coating, something that its competitors do not offer.

Samsung Galaxy M10 features a 6.22-inch Infinity V display with HD+ resolution. It sports a polycarbonate back panel with a dual camera setup and a capacitive fingerprint sensor. The device is available in Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black colour options.

Realme C2 features a smudge-free diamond-cut design, like we saw on the earlier Realme 1 and Realme 2. It sports a 6.1-inch display with a waterdrop notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Once again, this phone also has a plastic body.

Redmi 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Realme C2: Processor, RAM, Storage

Redmi 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with an Adreno 506 GPU. The device will be available with 2GB/3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy M10 is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7870 processor. It comes with 2GB/3GB of RAM paired with 16GB and 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Lastly, the Realme C2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device just like the Galaxy M10 comes with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

Redmi 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Realme C2: Cameras

Redmi 7 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies inside of the dot notch.

The Galaxy M10 also sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. It comes with a 5MP selfie camera, located inside of the Infinity V notch. Realme C2 comes with a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup on the back with a 5MP front camera for taking selfies.

Redmi 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Realme C2: Battery

All of these smartphones are backed with big batteries. The Galaxy M10 sports the biggest battery at 5,000mAh. Whereas, both the Redmi 7 and Realme C2 are backed by a 4,000mAh battery. All of the above devices sport non-removable batteries.

Redmi 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Realme C2: Connectivity, OS

Redmi 7 runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.20, Infrared, micro USB and FM radio.

Samsung Galaxy M10 runs its own One UI skin based on Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system. In terms of connectivity options, the device comes with 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v 5.0, ANT+, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and a micro USB port.

Just like the Redmi 7 and the Galaxy M10, Realme C2 also runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system. However, it has its own ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, A-GPS, micro USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack.