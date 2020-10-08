Realme, Xiaomi festive season sale: Save on popular smartphones and accessories

During the sale, the company will be offering a Rs 500 discount on the Realme C11, and a discount of Rs 1,000 on the Realme C12, Realme C15 and the Realme 6. (Image: Realme)

Realme has announced that it will kick off its six-day Festive Days First Sale from October 16 at 12 AM IST to October 22. During the sale, the brand will offer various deals and discounts on a slew of products including smartphones, audio accessories, wearables and more. The sale will be held on the company’s official website.

During the sale, the company will be offering a Rs 500 discount on the Realme C11, and a discount of Rs 1,000 on the Realme C12, Realme C15 and the Realme 6. Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will get a discount of Rs 3,000, whereas, the Realme X50 Pro will get a discount of Rs 5,000.

The Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Q and the Realme smart band will be made available with a discount of Rs 500. Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme smartwatch, Realme 32-inch smart TV, 43-inch smart TV and Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be made available at a discount of Rs 1,000. The 55-inch 4K smart TV will be made available with a discount of Rs 3,000.

Realme Security Cam 360-degrees will be made available at a discount of Rs 400. The company will provide a discount of Rs 100 on its 18W 10,000mAh power bank and Buds 2.0. It will offer its 30W 10,000mAh power bank and the Buds Wireless at a discount of Rs 300.

Most of these discounts will also reflect on Amazon and Flipkart during their Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days sale, respectively. Moreover, there you can also avail additional benefits like card discounts and no-cost EMI schemes.

Apart from all of this, Xiaomi has also announced that it will kick off its own Diwali With Mi sale on October 16. The company has revealed that during its sale, it will offer various deals and discounts to lure customers. Apart from the discounts, the company will be running ‘Crazy Deals’, ‘Rs 1 flash sales’, bundle discounts and more. apart from all of that, it will be running a ‘Spade Suit’ early access sale, a day ahead.

📣 Mi Fans, the biggest festival of the year is on it’s way! #DiwaliWithMi starts on 1️⃣6️⃣th October 2020! 🤩 😜 Crazy Deals

🤑 ₹1 Flash Sale

💰 Mega discounts

📦 Bundle Offers

♠️ Early Access Sale

… and more! 🎆 🚀 This #Diwali is gonna be super 🔥 I ❤️ Mi #Xiaomi #Redmi pic.twitter.com/vM9rD2h9Cd — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 8, 2020

