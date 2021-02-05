Realme X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India, design, and specifications compared

Realme X7 Pro with 5G support was launched in India Thursday. One of the biggest competitors for the Realme X7 Pro is the OnePlus Nord. Both the devices fall under Rs 30,000 price segment and offer flagship-level specifications. So, which is a better smartphone to pick? We have compared both the 5G mid-range devices to make it easier for you to decide.

Realme X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India

The Realme X7 Pro 5G comes with a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It will be available in Fantasy and Mystic black colour options. The newly launched Realme X7 Pro will go on sale on February 10 through Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores. The sale will take place at 12:00PM. There is a Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI bank credit card.

The OnePlus Nord price in India starts from Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Though, the base model is no longer available for purchase on Amazon. There is an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 27,999. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost Rs 29,999.

Realme X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord: Design, display

The latest 5G mid-range smartphone from Realme features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,200nits of peak brightness,100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 91.6 percent screen to body ratio.

The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. The handset sports a single selfie shooter, housed in a hole-punch cut out design. At the back, there is a quad or four rear camera setup.

The OnePlus Nord has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. With this device, you are getting a 90Hz refresh rate display, instead of a 120Hz panel. You get a dual punch-hole display design and a quad rear camera setup with this OnePlus phone.

Realme X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord: Processor, OS and more

Realme has the upper hand as the X7 Pro features a flagship processor. The device draws power from MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, which offers a great general and gaming performance. The OnePlus Nord has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, which is also capable of offering pretty solid performance in the mid-range segment. Both the smartphones come with support for 5G.

OnePlus Nord was launched in India with Android 10 and the device has already received Android 11 update. The company is yet to roll out the stable build and the latest Android OS is only available for beta testers. The Realme X7 Pro ships with Android 10, instead of Android 11. Both the devices come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and NFC support.

Realme X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord: Camera

The Realme X7 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP black and white portrait sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

The OnePlus Nord also has four cameras at the back. It includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth camera.

On the front of X7 Pro, there is a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. The OnePlus Nord has two selfie cameras, including a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor and 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera, which will help cover more users in a frame.

The Realme smartphone offers camera features such as Portrait Mode, Timelapse, Front Panoramic, Beauty Mode, HDR, Face-Recognition, Tripod mode, Filter, Super Nightscape, Bokeh Effect Control and more. The 5G device can record 4K videos at 60fps.

The OnePlus Nord comes with photography features like UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, Super Macro, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, AI scene detection, RAW Image, and Ultra-Wide Selfie. One will also be able to record 4K videos at 30fps or 1080p at up to 60fps. You also get the ability to capture super slow-motion videos at 240fps and time-lapse videos.

Realme X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord: Battery, charger

The Pro variant of Realme X7 features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging support. The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, packs a slightly smaller 4,115mAh battery. The brand bundles a 30W charger with the smartphone. It is worth pointing out that OnePlus 8T is currently the only device from the brand to come with a 65W charger.